| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20|20 Centenary: Who shot the best Irish War of Independence movie?

Revolutionary-period movies are a mixed reel

Liam Neeson stars as Michael Collins in the Neil Jordan movie Expand

Close

Liam Neeson stars as Michael Collins in the Neil Jordan movie

Liam Neeson stars as Michael Collins in the Neil Jordan movie

Liam Neeson stars as Michael Collins in the Neil Jordan movie

Paul Whitington

In the decades immediately following liberation from the British empire, Irish cinema was more or less silent on the subject of revolution and the struggle for independence for the simple fact that there was no film industry here to speak of. Instead, we were mainly reliant on American and, to a lesser extent, English film-makers to tell our stories for us. Their efforts rarely bore much relation to the truth.

Tall tales of heroic republicans, flame-haired cailíns and perfidious Brits were the order of the day until the late 1960s, when the arrival of the northern Troubles swept films about 20th century Irish history off the agenda altogether. In fact, the first time an Irish film-maker seriously addressed our War of Independence was in 1996, when Neil Jordan released Michael Collins. It remains the cornerstone of Irish historical movie-making, a flawed but impressive monolith against which all other films about our struggle for freedom are compared.

The fact that Jordan succeeded in making it at all is miraculous. He did so on the back of his own star power, having made hit films including The Company of Wolves, Mona Lisa, The Crying Game and Interview with the Vampire in the 1980s and early 90s. He had been planning the film for years, and he and Liam Neeson had made a pact that the Ballymena man would star as Collins. Neeson’s high profile after Schindler’s List made Michael Collins an easier sell to Warner Brothers.

Privacy