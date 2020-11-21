| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20|20 Centenary: ‘There were splashes of blood on the walls’ – a British officer’s wife remembers an IRA raid

In this account from Bloody Sunday, Caroline Woodcock describes seeing her husband and his comrades being shot in their home

Illustration by Shane McIntyre Expand

Close

Illustration by Shane McIntyre

Illustration by Shane McIntyre

Illustration by Shane McIntyre

Caroline Woodcock

In November 1920, Caroline Woodcock was living with her husband, the British officer Wilfrid Woodcock, in a house on Pembroke Street in Dublin. There were a number of other officers living there and some of them worked in intelligence.

She later wrote a memoir titled Experiences of an Officer’s Wife in Ireland.

Here she describes how the house was attacked in the spate of morning killings by Michael Collins’ Squad on Bloody Sunday. Three officers were shot dead and her husband was wounded. Eleven others died in further incidents.

Privacy