| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20|20 Centenary: The GAA’s complex relationship with the nationalist struggle

Bloody Sunday became a GAA touchstone, but the association was not initially in the vanguard of the revolution

The Tipperary team on Bloody Sunday 1920 which includes Michael Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

The Tipperary team on Bloody Sunday 1920 which includes Michael Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Tipperary team on Bloody Sunday 1920 which includes Michael Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Tipperary team on Bloody Sunday 1920 which includes Michael Hogan. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Paul Rouse

What happened in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday passed into the story of the Irish revolution.

It became a key reference point, presented as evidence of the violence of the British regime, of callousness and cruelty, of disregard for the lives of the ‘mere’ Irish. It was the ultimate indictment of empire. That the brutality was compounded by the crass denials and cover-ups was taken as further proof of what lay at the heart of British rule in Ireland.

Naturally, Bloody Sunday also became a touchstone in the history of the GAA. The legacy of that day included a real and genuine desire to remember those people who had been murdered at a Gaelic football match. The naming of Croke Park’s Hogan Stand — after Michael Hogan, the Tipperary player who died in a pool of blood on the field where he was supposed to be playing a game and the subsequent unveiling of plaques were rooted in a sincere sense of loss.

Privacy