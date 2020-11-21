| 10.6°C Dublin

20|20 Centenary: Kathleen Lynn – converted to republicanism through suffrage

A pioneering doctor and a devout Protestant, Lynn brought a feminist, socialist slant to the campaign for independence

Friends: Countess Markiewicz and Kathleen Lynn Expand

Mary E Daly

Kathleen Lynn was one of a number of atypical women who played an active role in both 1916 and the campaign for independence. She was a devout member of the Church of Ireland, a committed socialist and feminist and a pioneering doctor.

She was born in 1874 and in 1894 became a student at the Catholic University Medical School, the forerunner of UCD School of Medicine. While this might seem an unusual choice for the daughter of a Church of Ireland clergyman, Trinity College Dublin did not admit women at that time. There were six women in UCD’s medical school and four were Protestants.

After qualifying as a doctor in 1899, Lynn spent several years in the United States, where women-only medical schools and hospitals that were run entirely by women doctors were not uncommon.

