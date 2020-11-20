| 7.6°C Dublin

20|20 Centenary: How fake news and propaganda were used during the War of Independence in the battle for hearts and minds

Crown forces staged the ‘Battle of Tralee’ but it all happened in Dalkey, as exposed by the Irish Independent. Truth was often a casualty in the conflict

Rumbled: &lsquo;The Battle of Tralee&rsquo;, seen on the front page of The Illustrated London News was exposed as fake when the Irish Independent printed a photo of the same spot in Dalkey Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

In the week of Bloody Sunday, the Irish Independent exposed one of the most flagrant examples of fake news during the War of Independence.

Both sides in the conflict used propaganda to further their cause, and the British even went so far as to stage at least one fictitious battle for the cameras.

On November 26 and on the following day, the British press carried harrowing details of the “Battle of Tralee”.

