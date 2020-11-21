| 10.6°C Dublin

20|20 Centenary: How both sides intimidated and punished women

The forcible cutting of hair was a key part of violence against women suspected of any connection with the enemy

Hacked off: Black and Tans forcibly cut the hair of Sineád (Orla Fitzgerald) in a scene from The Wind That Shakes The Barley. Courtesy: Joss Barratt/Sixteen films Expand

Mary McAuliffe

In a report of September 20, 1920, the Manchester Guardian informed its readers that over the course of 24 hours, five young women in Galway city had been attacked and had their hair hacked off.

At 7.30 on the morning of the 20th, two masked men entered Baker’s Hotel on Eyre Square and confronted Eileen Baker. They held her up “at the point of a revolver and cut off her hair”.

This act was committed, the reporter surmised, because the young woman had given evidence at the inquiry into the killing of RIC Constable Edward Krumm on September 8. The officer had died in a gun battle at the nearby railway station in which IRA volunteer Seán Mulvey was also killed.

