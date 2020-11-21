20|20 Centenary: From the Irish Independent archives – ‘Volley after volley rang  out in quick succession’

This extract from an article headlined ‘Croke Park shootings’ in the Irish Independent, Monday, November 22, 1920, captures the atmosphere of terror among the crowd.

Aeroplane overhead. Then volleys follow

The game was in progress about 15 minutes when the attention of the thousands of spectators was momentarily diverted by the appearance of an aeroplane which twice encircled the playing pitch at a fairly low altitude.

This incident did not strike the crowd as having any particular significance but a minute had not elapsed when the gathering was startled by the sound of rifle-fire coming apparently from the entrance to the enclosure close by the canal bridge.

The great mass of people at the end of the ground swept like an avalanche on to the playing pitch. It was a terrifying scene. The firing increased; volley after volley rang out in quick succession.

Confronted with machine-gun

Women and children were trampled on; apple sellers were pushed off their feet and their baskets of fruit walked on. The cries of the weak and shrieks of the women-folk, mingling with the sound of rifle-fire, struck terror into the hearts of people.

The exits were choked, and men and women fainted in their efforts to get away. Outside, at the exit opposite Fitzroy Avenue, the surging crowds were confronted with a machine-gun and a line of men with rifles at the present.

Most of the people who rushed in this direction were compelled to make for the laneway running between the railway line and the houses of Clonliffe Road.

The firing continued, and the people prayed aloud as they ran. The men in uniform chased down the lanes and along the roads, firing as they went.

Houses were invaded by some of the fleeing Mass. The inhabitants were frightened beyond conception, not knowing what was happening or what might happen. Those emerging from houses in Clonliffe Road when the shooting had ceased and comparative quiet had been restored were confronted with big pickets of military, who had apparently taken over charge.

Everyone was subjected to a minute search, being first ordered to put up hands. People were compelled to keep their hands above their heads until they had reached the end of the road. Most of the men bore marks of the terrible experience.

Some were bleeding profusely from the face and hands; others were hatless, while more had their clothes torn and blood-spattered.

When the armed forces and armoured cards entered the field the scenes became indescribable, said another spectator. When the park was encircled the women and children were told they might go. The men were then all searched, and when any motion took place in the crowd a volley of shots were fired over their heads…

Seventeen lorries

A gentleman who was convenient to the grounds related how about 17 lorries filled with Crown forces came dashing along, stopping about 20 yards from the canal bridge.

Dismounting, they opened fire. This gentlemen saw a young lad with a wound on the left temple. Two men took the boy away. He next saw another man taken up the street apparently dead. He was brought away on a car.

Some time later, St Joseph’s Road was swept with bullets, and a man was shot. His body, said our informant, was put over the railings into an open space in front of the houses, and was still there at 6pm.