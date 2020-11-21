20|20 Centenary: Eyewitness account – ‘Two officers were in bed. They were told to stand up and were then shot’

Charlie Dalton, a member of Michael Collins’ Squad, was one of those sent to kill British officers in the house on Pembroke Street. He had been tipped off by a servant about the residents. He later gave this account of the event to the Bureau of Military History.

I was instructed by the deputy director of intelligence to contact a girl who had reported to a volunteer about some strange residents who were occupying the block of flats in which she was a maid.

I questioned the girl, whose name was Maudie. She described the routine of the residents of the flats, and it would seem from her account that they followed no regular occupation but did a lot of office work from their flats.

I arranged with her to bring me the contents of their waste-paper baskets. When these were examined we found torn-up documents which referred to the movements of wanted volunteers. The director of intelligence and general HQ then decided that the only certain method of dealing with these enemy agents was by surprise and general attack. When I arrived at Upper Pembroke Street, I met Paddy Flanagan (of the 3rd Battalion) and a few other volunteers. Fortunately, at the zero hour of 9am, the hall door was open and the porter was shaking mats on the steps. There were separate staircases in this double house, and a party proceeded up either staircase to the rooms. I accompanied Flanagan and two other volunteers to a room at the top of the house occupied by two officers, one of these being Lieutenant [Major] Dowling. We knocked at thev door and pushed it open. The two officers were awake in bed. They were told to stand up and were then shot. I told Flanagan that I wanted to search the room and he said: "Search be damned! Get out of here." We proceeded down the staircase to the hallway, where a number of other officers had been rounded up from their rooms and were lined up against the side of the staircase that led in the direction of the basement. Our reaching this level was the signal for a volley. In all there were six or seven agents in residence at this address, all holding British military commissions. All of them were shot but a few survived their wounds.