20|20 Centenary: Eyewitness account – ‘Two officers were in bed. They were told to stand up and were then shot’

Charlie Dalton, a member of Michael Collins’ Squad, was one of those sent to kill British officers in the house on Pembroke Street. He had been tipped off by a servant about the residents. He later gave this account of the event to the Bureau of Military History.

I was instructed by the deputy director of intelligence to contact a girl who had reported to a volunteer about some strange residents who were occupying the block of flats in which she was a maid.

I questioned the girl, whose name was Maudie. She described the routine of the residents of the flats, and it would seem from her account that they followed no regular occupation but did a lot of office work from their flats.

