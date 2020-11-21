| 10.4°C Dublin

20|20 Centenary: Bloody Sunday, through the words of those who were there...

The Military Archives in Dublin provide a treasure trove with first-hand accounts of exactly what went on in the fight for Irish freedom

Cpl Joe McDermott from the Military Archives with some of the Collins Papers in Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Cpl Joe McDermott from the Military Archives with some of the Collins Papers in Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Katherine Donnelly Email

Key players in the events of Bloody Sunday, and of that time, provide first-hand accounts of what happened across thousands of pages of testimony stored in the Military Archives.

Of the 1,773 statements in the Bureau of Military History Collection, covering the history of the movement for independence between 1913-21, there are 131 in which Bloody Sunday is mentioned.

The Military Service Pensions Collection is the second rich trove in the Military Archives covering the period from 1913. Among the files within that collection, there are 168 where involvement in Bloody Sunday is used to support a pension application: 156 men and 12 women.

