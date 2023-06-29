Census 2022: Towns with oldest and youngest populations revealed, and Corkonians more likely to stay in Cork

Five counties now have larger populations than before the famine period, the Central Statistics Office has said in its latest census release.

Census 2022 found that Ireland’s population had passed the five million mark for the first time since 1851 and now stands at 5,149,139 people, up 8pc since the last census.

However, compared to 1851, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth have surpassed their corresponding pre-famine totals.

Some of the largest counties by population around the time of the famine were Cork, Galway, Tipperary and Mayo, but the number of people living in these counties is still below 1851 levels.

The census found Cork had the highest percentage of residents born in the county at 418,259, or 72pc of residents.

Meanwhile, Meath had the lowest percentage of residents born in the county, at 71,356 or 32pc of residents.

It was revealed earlier this month that Drogheda is biggest town in Ireland, bolstering calls for the Co Louth district to be re-classified as a city.

According to the CSO, Drogheda town has a population of 44,000. The survey also revealed that the only towns with populations above 30,000 were all in Leinster.

The largest town in Munster was Ennis with a population just under 28,000, Letterkenny was the largest in the province of Ulster (22,500), while Sligo was the biggest town in Connacht (20,500).

There were 49 large towns in Ireland with a population of more than 10,000 people on census night. Ten of these towns had an average age of just under 36 and were mostly located in Dublin or surrounding counties such as Meath, Kildare and Laois.

Looking at the oldest and youngest towns in the country, Balbriggan in Dublin was the youngest large town with an average age of 33.6 years. In contrast, 14 large towns were among the oldest in the country with an average age of 39 years or over. Clonmel was the oldest large town with an average age of 40.8 years.

There were 112,548 households that moved in the year prior to the 2022 census. Of these households, 61pc moved into a rented property, 23pc moved into a property bought with a mortgage or loan and 11pc moved into a property bought without a mortgage or loan.

In the year prior to the census, more than 265,000 residents moved home within Ireland. Just under 30pc of these moves were to a different county.

Members of the public were asked to fill out their census forms on April 3 last year.

The survey revealed the average age of the population increased from 37.4 in 2016 to 38.8 in 2022. In 2011, the average age was 36.1.

The average age of the Irish population has increased by 1.4 years since 2016, while the proportion of the population identifying as Catholic has dropped by 10 percentage points.

The number of people with dual Irish citizenship was 170,597, which represents a 63pc increase over the six-year period.

People born in Ireland account for 37pc of this group.

The largest groups of dual Irish citizens were Irish-UK, Irish-American, Irish-Polish and Irish-Australian.

Among the Irish-UK citizens, 87pc were born outside Ireland. This was more balanced for Irish-American (55pc born outside Ireland) and Irish-Polish (50pc) citizens.

The CSO also found a drop from 87pc to 83pc in the proportion of people who reported their health was “good or very good” since 2016.

RELIGION

There was a fall in the proportion of the population who identified as Roman Catholic from 79pc (3,696,644) in 2016 to 69pc (3,515,861) in 2022. The No Religion category increased from 451,941 people to 736,210. The Church of Ireland category showed little change but remained the second largest religious category with 124,749 people (2pc).

The Church of Ireland remained the second largest religion at 124,749, with its figures not notably rising or falling since the last Census.

Mayo had the highest proportion of Roman Catholics at 80pc of the county’s population, closely followed by Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway County, all reporting 79pc. Dublin, meanwhile, had the lowest, at 53pc.

EDUCATION AND THE IRISH LANGUAGE

There were 150,000 people who had finished education at age 15, a drop of 150,000 since 2016, while the number of people who finished full-time education when they were 25 years or older was up 48pc to nearly 375,000.

The numbers who speak Irish increased by 6pc between 2016 and 2022 to 1,873,997.

Of the people who said they could speak Irish, 623,961 spoke Irish daily within and outside the education system.

POPULATION CHANGES

Ireland's population increased by 8pc (387,274 people) to 5,149,139 in the six years between April 2016 and April 2022. All counties showed population growth, from 5pc in Donegal, Kilkenny, and Tipperary, to 14pc in Longford. The east of the country showed strong growth, with an increase in Meath of 13pc followed by Fingal (12pc) and Kildare (11pc).

POPULATION BY AGE AND SEX

The highest increase in population was in the over-70s, at 26pc, while there was a 4pc fall in the numbers of people aged 25 to 39. The average age of the population increased from 37.4 in 2016 to 38.8 in 2022, continuing the trend of an ageing population from 2011 when it stood at 36.1.

There were 2,544,549 males and 2,604,590 females in the country, or 98 men for every 100 women.

CARERS

The number of unpaid carers increased by 53pc to more than 299,000 between 2016 and 2022.

There were increases in the proportion of the population providing unpaid care across most age groups. People aged between 50 and 59 were the group most likely to be providing regular unpaid care. “It should he noted that there were a number of changes to the question on unpaid carers on the 2022 census form which may affect comparability with the previous census,” the CSO warned.

MARITAL STATUS

Single people aged 15 and over made up 43pc of Ireland's population, compared with 41pc in 2016. There were more single men (52pc) than women (48pc), Married people, including those who were re-married and people in a same-sex civil partnership, accounted for 46pc of the population aged 15 vears and over, down from 48pc six years ago

VOLUNTEERING

In April 2022, 711,379 people reported that they regularly engaged in volunteering activities. The largest numbers of volunteers were in sport followed by community, social/charity, religious and political areas. Males were most likely to volunteer in a sporting organisation while females were more likely to volunteer in their community.

CHILDCARE

Just under one in three children under the age of 15 was in childcare in 2022. The most common type of childcare used was a creche or a similar facility. These provided care to 139.899 children in April 2022. The second most common type of childcare was provided by an unpaid relative or family member to 92,118 children.

HOME OWNERSHIP

The proportion of owner-occupied dwellings continued to fall, down from almost 70pc to 66pc in the 11 years from Census 2011 to 2022. The number of households who rented their accommodation from a private landlord rose by 7pc to 330,632 between April 2016 and April 2022.

REMOTE WORKING AND COMMUTING

Nearly 750,000 people – a third of workers – indicated that they worked from home for at least some part of their week. Four out of five business, media and public service professionals availed of remote working. The proportion of workers in the science, research, engineering and technology professionals group who ever worked from home was also high at 78pc.

There was a 7pc increase in the number of people who cycled to work, bringing the number to more than 60,000. The number of people who drove to work increased by 4pc to 1.2 million between 2016 and 2022. There were 4pc fewer people commuting to work by train, Luas, or Dart.

There were 176,276 unemployed people who had lost or given up their previous job

The number of retired people increased to nearly 658,000, up by 21pc from 2016.

BROADBAND

Almost 80pc of households had a broadband internet connection in 2022, up from 71pc in 2016 and 64pc in 2011.

TIME CAPSULE

Of the 1.8 million occupied private households enumerated during Census 2022, 348,443 (19pc) completed the Time Capsule. The completion rate by county ranged from 16pc to 21pc. Complete data on the time capsule will be released in further reports later this year.

Today’s publication is the first in a series of reports on Census 2022. The CSO said it would publish eight themed reports throughout the rest of 2023, that explore “exploring a range of topics including housing, homelessness, religion, disability, and carers in greater detail".

Small Area Population Statistics will also be published in September.

Cormac Halpin, senior statistician in the census division, said: “The publication of Census 2022 results could not have been achieved without the overwhelmingly positive response from the public and we thank everyone who completed their census form on April 3, 2022. We would also like to thank everyone involved in the Census 2022 campaign culminating in today’s successful publication of the results.”