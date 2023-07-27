Census 2022 – rents nationwide up almost 40pc since 2016

10pc drop in number of population who identify as Roman CatholicFive counties now have larger populations than before the famine periodThere was a 7pc increase in the number of people who cycled to work, while number of people who drove to work increased by 4pc

The number of Irish-speakers has risen to 1,873,997 which is a rise of 6pc between 2016 and last year.

Nearly one third of workers said they worked from home for at least part of their week.

Average weekly rents in private accommodation have increased by 37pc to €273 since 2016, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in its latest census release on “Housing in Ireland”.

Census 2022 found the fastest growth in rent was recorded in Longford, at 51pc, but the highest average weekly rent paid was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at €442 per week. The lowest average weekly rent in 2022 was in Donegal at €134 – up 29pc since 2016.

According to the findings published earlier this year, Ireland’s population had passed the five million mark for the first time since 1851 and now stands at 5,149,139 people, up 8pc since the last census.

The latest release shows that home ownership, with a mortgage or loan, dropped by 1pc since 2016 to 531,207, while the overall number of households renting their accommodation from private landlords, local authorities, and voluntary bodies surpassed the 500,000 mark.

Donegal and Tipperary recorded the largest reduction in the number of properties owned with a mortgage or loan. Last year, there were 679,718 dwellings that were owner occupied without a mortgage or loan, up 11pc from 2016.

In Carlow and Waterford, the number of dwellings rented from a private landlord went up by 15pc, the highest increase of all counties.

Between 2016 and last year, there was an 83pc increase in the number of households rented from a private landlord by a person aged 65 years and over.

The age at which at least two-thirds of householders owned their homes – with or without a loan – was 44, which is up slightly compared to 2016.

Since Census 1991, the age at which more than half of householders owned their home, with or without a mortgage or loan, increased from 26 to 36 years.

The results show that housing stock increased in each county since 2016, with the fastest growth recorded in Meath and Kildare (over 11pc) and the slowest in Tipperary (2pc). In counties such as Tipperary, Donegal and Leitrim, the number of occupied homes increased at more than twice the rate of the housing stock.

At State level, the population growth rate was higher than that of the housing stock, 8pc compared with 5pc, respectively. The CSO said the trend started in Census 2016 and reversed the pattern seen in the 20 years from 1991 to 2011 when the number of homes went up by more than 70pc while the population grew by 30pc.

In Census 2022, there were 58,869 occupied dwellings with an average of more than one person per room and 9,271 households with an average of more than two persons per room.

Households headed by a person aged 35-39 were the most likely to have more than one person per room.

In terms of central heating, natural gas was more prevalent for homes where the householder was aged 40-44, electricity in those headed by someone aged 25-29 and oil for households where the head of household was 65 years and over.

The release also shows that last year 119,300 homes here used solar panels – 6pc of all occupied properties. In Meath, the use of solar panels was reported by 7,629 homes, 11pc of all occupied dwellings in the county and the highest proportion at State level. While, in Dublin City the use of solar panels was reported by 6,197 homes – 3pc of all occupied properties in the county and the lowest proportion nationwide.

AGE OF POPULATION

Five counties now have larger populations than before the famine period, the CSO revealed.

Census 2022 found that Ireland’s population had passed the five million mark for the first time since 1851 and now stands at 5,149,139 people, up 8pc since the last census.

However, compared to 1851, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth have surpassed their corresponding pre-famine totals.

Some of the largest counties by population around the time of the famine were Cork, Galway, Tipperary and Mayo, but the number of people living in these counties is still below 1851 levels.

The census found Cork had the highest percentage of residents born in the county at 418,259, or 72pc of residents.

Meanwhile, Meath had the lowest percentage of residents born in the county, at 71,356 or 32pc of residents. Nearly 60pc of the 5.1 million people usually resident in the State were living in the county of their birth.

RELIGION

There was a fall in the proportion of the population who identified as Roman Catholic from 79pc (3,696,644) in 2016 to 69pc (3,515,861) last year. The no religion category increased from 451,941 people to 736,210. The Church of Ireland category showed little change, but remained the second largest religious category with 124,749 people (2pc).

The Church of Ireland remained the second largest religion at 124,749, with its figures not notably rising or falling since the last Census.

Mayo had the highest proportion of Roman Catholics at 80pc of the county’s population, closely followed by Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Galway county, all reporting 79pc. Dublin, meanwhile, had the lowest, at 53pc.

EDUCATION AND THE IRISH LANGUAGE

There were 150,000 people who had finished education at age 15, a drop of 150,000 since 2016, while the number of people who finished full-time education when they were 25 years or older was up 48pc to nearly 375,000.

The numbers who speak Irish increased by 6pc between 2016 and 2022 to 1,873,997.

Of the people who said they could speak Irish, 623,961 spoke Irish daily within and outside the education system.

POPULATION CHANGES

Ireland's population increased by 8pc (387,274 people) to 5,149,139 in the six years between April 2016 and April 2022. All counties showed population growth, from 5pc in Donegal, Kilkenny, and Tipperary, to 14pc in Longford. The east of the country showed strong growth, with an increase in Meath of 13pc followed by Fingal (12pc) and Kildare (11pc).

POPULATION BY AGE AND SEX

The highest increase in population was in the over-70s, at 26pc, while there was a 4pc fall in the numbers of people aged 25-39. The average age of the population increased from 37.4 in 2016 to 38.8 last year, continuing the trend of an ageing population from 2011 when it stood at 36.1.

There were 2,544,549 males and 2,604,590 females in the country, or 98 men for every 100 women.

CARERS

The number of unpaid carers increased by 53pc to more than 299,000 between 2016 and 2022.

There were increases in the proportion of the population providing unpaid care across most age groups. People aged between 50 and 59 were the group most likely to be providing regular unpaid care. “It should he noted that there were a number of changes to the question on unpaid carers on the 2022 census form which may affect comparability with the previous census,” the CSO warned.

MARITAL STATUS

Single people aged 15 and over made up 43pc of Ireland's population, compared with 41pc in 2016. There were more single men (52pc) than women (48pc), Married people, including those who were re-married and people in a same-sex civil partnership, accounted for 46pc of the population aged 15 and over, down from 48pc six years ago

VOLUNTEERING

In April 2022, 711,379 people reported that they regularly engaged in volunteering activities. The largest numbers of volunteers were in sport followed by community, social/charity, religious and political areas. Males were most likely to volunteer in a sporting organisation while females were more likely to volunteer in their community.

CHILDCARE

Just under one in three children under the age of 15 was in childcare last year. The most common type of childcare used was a creche or a similar facility. These provided care to 139,899 children in April last year. The second most common type of childcare was provided by an unpaid relative or family member to 92,118 children.

HOME OWNERSHIP

The proportion of owner-occupied dwellings continued to fall, down from almost 70pc to 66pc in the 11 years from Census 2011 to 2022. The number of households who rented their accommodation from a private landlord rose by 7pc to 330,632 between April 2016 and April last year.

REMOTE WORKING AND COMMUTING

Nearly 750,000 people – a third of workers – indicated that they worked from home for at least some part of their week. Four out of five business, media and public service professionals availed of remote working. The proportion of workers in the science, research, engineering and technology professionals group who ever worked from home was also high at 78pc.

There was a 7pc increase in the number of people who cycled to work, bringing the number to more than 60,000. The number of people who drove to work increased by 4pc to 1.2 million between 2016 and last year. There were 4pc fewer people commuting to work by train, Luas, or Dart.

There were 176,276 unemployed people who had lost or given up their previous job.

The number of retired people increased to nearly 658,000, up by 21pc from 2016.

BROADBAND

Almost 80pc of households had a broadband internet connection last year, up from 71pc in 2016 and 64pc in 2011.

TIME CAPSULE

Of the 1.8million occupied private households enumerated during Census 2022, 348,443 (19pc) completed the Time Capsule. The completion rate by county ranged from 16pc to 21pc. Complete data on the time capsule will be released in further reports later this year.

Today’s publication is the first in a series of reports on Census 2022. The CSO said it would publish eight themed reports throughout the rest of the year, that explore “exploring a range of topics including housing, homelessness, religion, disability, and carers in greater detail".

Small Area Population Statistics will also be published in September.

Cormac Halpin, senior statistician in the census division, said: “The publication of Census 2022 results could not have been achieved without the overwhelmingly positive response from the public and we thank everyone who completed their census form on April 3, 2022. We would also like to thank everyone involved in the Census 2022 campaign culminating in today’s successful publication of the results.”