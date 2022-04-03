Census 2022: Form should take no more than 20 to 30 minutes for average family to complete - CSO

The Census 2022 form should take the average family no more than 20 or 30 minutes to complete.

This is according to Eileen Murphy, the head of Census administration, who has thanked people for their support of the 2022 form.

Census 2022 takes place tonight, and every individual in Ireland is legally required to have their information entered on the form.

Anyone who has not yet received a form is asked to contact the Central Statistics Office (CSO) as soon as possible.

Over the past month, a team of over 5,000 enumerators have delivered over two million census forms across the country.

“Right across Ireland in every community big and small, there has been tremendous support for Census 2022,” Ms Murphy said.

"This is a truly unique experience in which the entire country comes together tonight to be counted.

"This will build a detailed account of our collective experience as a society in 2022 and participation in the census should be a source of pride.

“Everyone present in Ireland must be included on a census form. This is a legal requirement. Your information must be recorded where you sleep.

"This includes everyone in places such as hotels, hospitals, prisons, student accommodation and even ships.

"No matter where you are, you must participate in Census 2022.”

Ms Murphy said there are 11 questions specific to each household and a maximum of 33 questions specific to each individual in the household.

She added: “For the average family, it should take no more than 20-30 minutes to complete.”

Information about how to complete the Census form including accessibility supports is

available on census.ie.

The CSO will also be operating a helpline today from 11am to 6pm on 0818 2022 04.