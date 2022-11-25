Celtic Interconnector power link between Cork-France to be signed off in Paris today

The final contract agreement between Ireland and France for the Celtic Interconnector is to be signed off by Environment minister Eamon Ryan and an Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Paris today.

The underwater power cable that will run from Cork to Brittany will have a capacity of 700 MegaWatts of electricity, and will be capable of powering up to 450,000 homes.

Mr Martin and Minister Ryan will attend the Irish Embassy in Paris for the official signing ceremony later on Friday.

They will be joined by French energy transition minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher and other representatives from EirGrid and the French energy provider RTE.

It’s anticipated the project will cost close to €1.6bn and is expected to be operational by 2026.

Mr Ryan said the project will help Ireland "improve the security of our electricity supply, help us to achieve our climate objectives and reduce the cost of electricity".

An Taoiseach said the Celtic Interconnector will "better integrate European electricity markets" and "today marks an important milestone in Ireland's cooperation with its EU partners to ensure a low carbon energy transition".

The project was first proposed in 2017 and first steps to begin the project were undertaken four years ago.

A €530m grant was provided for the project by the EU's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), while a further €800m was raised from Danske Bank, BNP and Barclays.