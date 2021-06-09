| 20.3°C Dublin

Celebs share their Leaving Cert memories: ‘I still break out in a cold sweat thinking about it’

Mairead Ronan. Expand

From last-minute cramming to endless bottles of Lucozade and trying to predict which poet will come up on the English paper, our celebrities are just like the rest of us when it comes to their abiding memories from the big exam.

We asked some of our best-known faces to take a trip down memory lane and share what they remember most from their own academic rite of passage – and who still breaks out in a cold sweat at the thought of that maths paper.

For RTÉ presenter Mairead Ronan, her main memory from starting her Leaving Cert was a “very strong one.” It involved not one but two hand-written notes from her father Brendan and a supportive teacher in her old school of Saint Michael's Holy Faith in Finglas.

