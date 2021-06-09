Celebs share their Leaving Cert memories: ‘I still break out in a cold sweat thinking about it’

From last-minute cramming to endless bottles of Lucozade and trying to predict which poet will come up on the English paper, our celebrities are just like the rest of us when it comes to their abiding memories from the big exam.

We asked some of our best-known faces to take a trip down memory lane and share what they remember most from their own academic rite of passage – and who still breaks out in a cold sweat at the thought of that maths paper.

For RTÉ presenter Mairead Ronan, her main memory from starting her Leaving Cert was a “very strong one.” It involved not one but two hand-written notes from her father Brendan and a supportive teacher in her old school of Saint Michael's Holy Faith in Finglas.

“My dad always left for work always before I went to school and he wrote me a note on the old phone message pad. He wrote a note which said, ‘Good luck today but do not worry.’ And he wrote it in capitals and underlined it. Then he left a Dairy Milk and a bottle of Lucozade because you were allowed take a drink and a sugary snack in with you. I loved that from my dad,” she said.

“I also got a card from the nicest teacher, Mr McIlroy, who was so sound and he always sent a couple of good luck cards to people because I think I was a very average student. I was never going to get straight A’s and he said, ‘You’ve absolutely nothing to worry about. The Leaving Cert is only a small part of life and you’re going to be absolutely fine’ and he was right. I got an average Leaving Cert but things turned out just fine.”

RTÉ presenter Maura Derrane told Independent.ie that what she remembers most from her Leaving Cert is frantically cramming to try and make up some lost time.

“My abiding memory of the Leaving Cert is complete exhaustion after staying up so late the night before exams cramming, because I had left the study until the last minute,” she said. “And also beating myself up about not putting the work in beforehand. I’m still a last-minute person so obviously I didn’t even learn from that trauma.”

Chart-topping tenor Paul Byrom said that he would love to boast about breezing through the Leaving Certificate but admitted that he “still wakes in cold sweats thinking of my maths exam.”

“I was always determined to study performance, whether it was music or drama in Trinity or the Royal Irish Academy. Thankfully in the months leading up to the exams, I was accepted by the Academy to study a degree course there, so the pressure was eased,” he said.

“That being said, it was the most stressful experience of my life. The thought of having to do it again still petrifies me. My teachers all knew I wanted to be a singer and they pulled together to ensure I got what I needed to get through it. I will be forever grateful to them for that. But the Leaving is not the be-all and end all. Life goes on.”

Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter is a former student of Santa Sabina in Sutton, Co Dublin and remembers how it was “amazing weather from day one of our exams.”

“Everyone was lying out on the grass of the school grounds with their socks rolled down to try and tan their legs as we crammed for the last couple of hours. The Irish poet Eavan Boland was reportedly ‘guaranteed’ to appear on English Paper 2. Paddy Power had been taking bets on it and I remember a lot of us took the risk and mainly focused on her work. As soon as everyone in the exam hall opened the paper, there was a wave of ‘Oh my God’ and ‘Oh Jesus’ as the penny dropped around the room – the gamble had not paid off.

“The newspapers even wrote about it at the time and now, whenever I hear her beautiful poems, they’re tainted by that sinking feeling I got when I opened paper 2 back in 2010.”