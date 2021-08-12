Celebs and sports stars get behind ‘Noah’s Bed Push’ in aid of beneficiaries that care for sick children

Volunteers will push Noah's hospital bed from Crumlin to Letterkenny in an attempt to raise funds and awareness for nine beneficiaries that care for sick children.

A host of celebrities and communities have gotten behind ‘Noah’s Bed Push’, a 250km journey from Crumlin to Letterkenny in aid of nine charities.

Many volunteers, including some well-known names and faces, have enlisted to help push six-year-old Noah Gooch’s hospital bed from Crumlin Hospital in Dublin to Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal. Noah has recently received life-saving care at both hospitals.

The bed push will take place from August 19-22 and celebs such as Daniel O’Donnell, Padraig Harrington, Nathan Carter, Rachael Blackmore and Ray Houghton are among those to have given their backing and support to the charitable drive.

Read More

Noah, son of well-known Highland Radio presenter Lee Gooch, has Down’s syndrome and has also been receiving treatment and care for cancer, which he was diagnosed with in January.

The journey is in aid of nine charities and hospitals that help families with children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses and will help raise much needed funds for the beneficiaries.

Noah’s father, Lee, said the bed push will be an “opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds for the hospitals and beneficiaries that give life-saving medical treatments to children”.

Lee said the beneficiaries offer support and guidance to families “at a time when their worlds are turned upside down” and said these families need “expert help in navigating the challenges ahead”.

Crumlin Health Foundation, Letterkenny Hospital Children’s Ward, Hand in Hand Children’s Cancer Charity and Ronald McDonald House Charities are among the nine beneficiaries of the bed push, with a GoFundMe web page set up to accept donations.

Shaun Doherty, former flagship presenter at Highland Radio, didn’t hesitate when asked to take part in the bed push, saying: “This event is a fantastic way of raising vital funds to support these nine chosen beneficiaries. We hope to make this an uplifting and meaningful event in the midst of the difficulties we are all facing at the moment.

”Noah’s parents Lee and Claire and his brother Lee junior have been overwhelmed by the love and support they have received from so many people,” Shaun said.

Read More



