Celebrity seal's return exposes urgent message

Situations can change, Murphy's Law-style. Sometimes as soon as I have submitted this column. And so it was with the cute marine monster that recently took up residence on the riverbank in this country town. For no sooner had I announced Signor Seal's departure than he decided to return.

When I wandered up the floodplain a few days later, there was the fat little fellow, yawning as he twiddled his thumbs (or so it seemed), stretching out one flipper and then the other, before leaning his bulk to one side to fan his impressive tail.

Which means the crowds are back too.

"He's our Fungie!" I overheard someone say. And part of me shuddered.

Because it seems we are only capable of appreciating a wild animal if we encounter it out of context. While our interest hinges on the degree to which they entertain us - as if that is their main purpose.

For how many of Fungie's fans followed through on their proclaimed fascination by supporting those activists from the Ocean Preservation Society who risked life and limb to expose the ongoing brutal slaughter of dolphins in the award-winning documentary The Cove?

How many who marvelled at this famous dolphin, who rightly enjoyed the freedom to come and ultimately go as he pleased, boycott commercial aquariums that imprison his marine relatives for our amusement, cruelly confining them in the equivalent of a bathtub?

Do fans of Signor Seal likewise know or care about the hundreds of thousands of his species that are butchered annually in commercial seal hunts, and the persecution they face from the fishing industry? Or realise that Seal Rescue Ireland is so-called because so many seals desperately need to be rescued?

Perhaps the biggest blind spot exposed by Signor Seal's celebrity is the point that so many awesome animals live in the hedgerows just beyond this town. Are badgers and foxes, hares, pine martens and squirrels any less worthy of our admiration?

But experiencing the joy of simply observing a little seal might lead some to realise the contrast between their natural response of wonder and the obscene antics of those whose lack of imagination and empathy means their pleasure consists in harming these creatures, plus ideally making money in the process.

Which hopefully will prompt them to become members of organisations such as the Irish Wildlife Trust and the Irish Council Against Blood Sports which tirelessly campaign for the preservation of wildlife habitat and a ban on so-called sports that make animals the butt of their brutality.

For Murphy's Law doesn't stop lockdowns having silver linings if these open our eyes to the wonders of the natural world. And Signor Seal isn't just twiddling his thumbs - or flippers - but teaching us to live, love, and let wild creatures be.

