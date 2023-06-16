‘Celebrating Father’s Day this year will be extra special for me and my dad,’ says Ali Kelly (18) nearly a year after her kidney transplant

Her Dad Joe donated his kidney allowing her to enjoy renewed health and freedom from dialysis

Ali when she was reunited with her dad Joe following their operations in 2022

It will be an extra special Father’s Day on Sunday for Joe Kelly nearly a year after he donated a kidney to his 18-year-old daughter.

With her new lease at life from the kidney failure which blighted most of her teens, Ali Kelly from Newport, Co Tipperary, has more reason than most to celebrate with her devoted Dad this weekend.

Joe donated his kidney to his daughter on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.

Ali was diagnosed with a hereditary kidney condition, Polycystic Kidney Disease, which causes cysts to the kidney - just 11 days after she was born.

The youngest of four children, she spent most of her early years at Crumlin Children’s hospital and was tube-fed until the time she was four years old when she underwent her first kidney transplant.

Ali’s first transplant was made possible by a deceased donor which allowed to enjoy a normal childhood and early teens.

However, she was 14 when her first kidney transplant started to fail, causing her to have to return to dialysis treatment at the age of 15 - and continued for two-and-- half years.

Ali when she was reunited with her dad Joe following their operations in 2022

Initially the dialysis treatment involved Ali being hooked up to a dialysis machine at home every night for 14 hours. After almost two years she progressed to hospital-based haemodialysis treatment. By then she was a patient at Temple Street Children’s Hospital and had to travel there four days a week, to undergo five hours of dialysis treatment, which also involved a four-and-a-half hour round trip.

This time finding a suitable kidney donor for Ali was complicated by the high antibody levels from her previous transplant and a blood transfusion.

Joe didn’t hesitate to put himself forward to be screened as a potential living kidney donor.

“It’s like winning the Lotto,” he said, when asked how he felt upon finding out that he was a match, allowing the transplant operations to go ahead.

“It is life changing for all of us. It’s so rewarding for our family to see Ali enjoying good health and getting her life back. There was no sacrifice on my part. It was awful to watch her struggle and donating my ‘spare’ kidney to her was the easiest decision to make. I bounced back within weeks of the operation, and I am overjoyed to see how well she is doing now,” he added.

“She is flying. It was difficult to see her missing out on spending time with her peers, making new friends, and it was very disruptive to her education.”

The family had received support from family, friends, medical professionals, Beaumont Hospital’s transplant and The Irish Kidney Association. However Joe explained Ali’s condition affected the whole family.

“When a family member is sick it affects everyone. Ali’s mother Virginia also put herself forward to be Ali’s kidney donor, but she wasn’t a suitable match. Virginia did the lion’s share of caring for Ali since she was born.”

Ali and her parents, both north Limerick natives, will be celebrating Father’s Day together with a special meal. They also plan to spend the first transplant anniversary with a holiday in Spain, their first holiday abroad in years.

Meanwhile, Ali, who is now looking at a career in beauty technician said: “I feel great now. I have loads of energy. Before my transplant I was so weak and could barely walk from one room to another without being out of breath. My diet and fluid are not restricted anymore, and I can really enjoy my food now.

“Celebrating Father’s Day this year will be extra special for me and my dad. It’s hard to find the words to express my gratitude to him for giving me my life back but I know he understands how grateful I am. Donating a kidney to me was the best gift I could ever have hoped for. I love him with all my heart and my mother also.

“Life is good for me now and I intend to make the most of the chances that have been given to me.”