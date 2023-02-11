Celebrate Valentine’s Day – by naming a cockroach after your ex

As Valentine’s Day approaches, for anyone who has recently had a break-up, one Irish institution has come up with a unique way to celebrate and get back at your ex at the same time.

Those not in love are being given the opportunity to name a cockroach after their ex this Valentine's Day.

Sea Life aquarium in Bray, Co Wicklow, is offering members of the public the opportunity to name one of its hissing cockroaches after their former beau, in exchange for a donation.

“Forget flowers and chocolates, this Valentine's Day we are encouraging the un-romantics out there to name one of our cockroaches after a certain someone who has been 'bugging' you!” Sea Life Bray said.

The hissing cockroaches at Sea Life Bray

The hissing cockroaches at Sea Life Bray

“In exchange for a small donation to the Sea Life Trust, your chosen name will feature in our Ranger area.

“All the proceeds will go to the Sea Life Trust, a global charity that works to protect the world's oceans.”

Donations will go towards helping Sea Life conservation work, the Beluga Whale Sanctuary, Cornish Seal Sanctuary and protecting the ocean.

Once you name a cockroach after your ex, just keep swimming because there are plenty of fish in the sea.