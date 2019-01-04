CCTV shows moment gunman opened fire on Dublin takeaway staff

The moment a gunman opened fire on two fast-food takeaway workers has been captured on CCTV.

Both victims were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following the attack at the Mizzoni's Pizza takeaway in the Edenmore Shopping Centre in Raheny, on Dublin's northside.

The chief suspect in the New Year's Day attack was released without charge from Coolock garda station early yesterday morning. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

CCTV images show the gunman riding a stolen bicycle towards the takeaway.

He stands at the door before firing three shots at the two workers, both of whom were still receiving hospital treatment last night.

The gunman, who wore a grey jacket he had been seen wearing on New Year's Eve, then fled the scene on the bike. A small .22 calibre pistol is believed to have been used in the double shooting.

The takeaway workers, who are understood to be Romanian, have been named as Ionut Dateu (38), known locally as 'Johnny', and Vasile Bitica (28).

The Irish Independent has learnt that the 44-year-old is suspected of half-a-dozen armed and attempted armed robberies in the area in recent months. Gardaí announced on Wednesday that the 16-year-old son of the chief suspect was released without charge late on New Year's Day.

The boy was arrested by gardaí shortly after his father. The teenager is not a suspect in the double shooting and is understood to have an alibi.

The case is being investigated by Coolock garda station detectives who have obtained excellent quality CCTV images of the attack.

The footage shows the build-up to and the aftermath of the shooting. The gunman was observed leaving a house in the Edenmore area and cycling the short distance to the takeaway before carrying out the attack.

