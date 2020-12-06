| -1.3°C Dublin

CCTV reveals up to 45 were at RTÉ event

Hugh O'Connell

CCTV footage shows that 45 people were either at or at some stage passed through the controversial RTÉ retirement gathering that is being investigated for alleged breaches of Covid restrictions, the Sunday Independent has learned.

An examination of footage from the event on November 12, which took place in the reception area of the station's television centre in Donnybrook, Dublin, has shed new light on the number of attendees.

It shows that 45 people in total took part by either attending for the full duration of the event or passing through the reception area as it was ongoing.

