CCTV reveals up to 45 were at RTÉ event

CCTV footage shows that 45 people were either at or at some stage passed through the controversial RTÉ retirement gathering that is being investigated for alleged breaches of Covid restrictions, the Sunday Independent has learned.

An examination of footage from the event on November 12, which took place in the reception area of the station's television centre in Donnybrook, Dublin, has shed new light on the number of attendees.

It shows that 45 people in total took part by either attending for the full duration of the event or passing through the reception area as it was ongoing.

The broadcaster is continuing to deal with the fallout from the event, where several of its high-profile broadcasters were pictured breaching Covid-19 social-distancing rules. Top RTÉ presenters, including Miriam O'Callaghan, Bryan Dobson, David McCullagh and Eileen Dunne, have apologised after they were photographed at a gathering for retiring colleague Phil Collins while failing to observe social distancing. As well as being investigated by RTÉ internally, the matter is being probed by An Garda Síochána and the Oireachtas Media and Culture committee which is expected to receive a comprehensive report on the incident in the coming days. The report will go into detail about what happened at the event as well as outlining RTÉ's Covid procedures. The station is already cooperating with the Garda probe, with representatives from the broadcaster meeting with gardaí in recent weeks. Gardaí investigating the farewell party are trying to establish if it was organised and how details of the gathering were "communicated" to other staff members. An organised event would constitute a breach of Covid-19 regulations under Level 5 restrictions and gardaí will consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions on potential sanctions.