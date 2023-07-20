CCTV footage captures gunman firing at home as children escape injury

Still from CCTV footage which shows shots being fired at a house in Ards

This is the moment a gunman fires into a house in Newtownards where four people, including two children, were lucky to escape without injury.

The attack happened in the West Winds estate in the town shortly before 1am on Thursday.

Police said the incident may be linked to a long-running feud among drug gangs in north Down.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a hooded figure wearing dark clothes approaching the property and fire shots from what appears to be a shotgun or rifle.

Steven Irvine is an independent councillor for the area.

“I completely condemn this attack as I condemn all violence,” he said.

“There is no place for weapons on our streets.

“This was a reckless attack, regardless of who was in the house, never mind children.”

The PSNI said it received a report at approximately 12.55am yesterday that “at least two shots had been directed towards the front of a house in the area”.

“Extensive damage was caused to the door and front window of the property.

“There were four people in the house at the time of the shooting, including children,” said Detective Sergeant Westbury.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported following what was a completely irresponsible and reckless attack which could have had extremely serious consequences.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are at an early stage to determine who was involved and a motive.

“At present, however, we are potentially linking this report to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a loyalist feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

“Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday morning shortly before 1am, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information regarding the attack has been urged to contact police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

The feud in the area has been ongoing since March and has resulted in several homes being attacked and families forces to flee.

Eighteen men are facing charges arising from the feud since it began.

During a hearing in one of the cases last month, District Judge Mark Hamill warned that if the situation continues “someone is going to get killed”.

“It’s insolence to suggest that the people who are in charge of Newtownards are the people in this feud… they have got to be disabused of that notion,” the judge said.

“The rule of law in Newtownards still applies, as it applies to each and every part of this province.”

Earlier this month, a protest march took place in Ards in opposition to criminal gangs in the area.

Around 600 people took part in the procession which was led by women from the local community.

Some held signs reading ‘stand up to criminal intimidation’ and ‘stop facilitating drug gangs’.