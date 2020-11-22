Cavan priest that defied Level Five restrictions has agreed to postpone Mass

A Cavan priest that chose to defy garda orders and an official church ruling to close his doors has assured Bishop Francis Duffy he will not proceed with public masses.

Fr PJ Hughes of Our Lady of Lourdes church in Mullahoran joined Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One on Friday to voice his displeasure, asking, “are we living in a communist state or what?” due to churches being closed to Masses.

Fr Hughes insisted to people that wanted to go to Mass, that his church would remain open and that “their faith would see them through.”

This was in spite of a local Garda Sergeant calling to Mullahoran church last Sunday with a file for the DPP, informing Fr Hughes he could be fined €2,500 and face up to six months in jail if he continued to hold public services.

The Cavan priest also said “I would say to that scientist he is wrong,” when asked what he would say if a scientist told him faith won’t stop the virus from spreading.

It appears Fr Hughes has performed a u-turn as Bishop Duffy told RTÉ that there will be no mass in Mullahoran church today.

Due to Level Five restrictions, physical Masses have been banned and services are being conducted online via live video streams.

Fr Hughes urged the Minister for Justice and government to issue an apology to people of the Catholic faith for preventing them from practising their faith in the church.

“It’s telling people that they cannot practice their faith, are we going to live in a communist state or what? I know that the virus is there but at the same time we have to live and god can help us. A scientist cannot tell me that what he does is more important than what god does,” Fr Hughes told Claire Byrne.

Allowing parishioners to return to physical Masses is among the issues that will be discussed by government and the Covid-19 oversight committee once Nphet issue their recommendations to government towards the end of this week.

