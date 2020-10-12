Cavan headed for Covid-19 danger zone as concern rises over Border counties

Cavan is heading for the Covid-19 danger zone and may overtake Donegal for the spread of infection amid rising concern about counties along the Border.

New fourteen day incidence figures for Covid 19 today show that the rate in Cavan has jumped to 338.7 per 100,000 in the space of a few days from 144.4 per 100,000 as the virus has rapidly taken hold in the county.

Donegal which is entering its third week at Level 3 restrictions is at 344.9 per 100,000 , a rise from 312.2 per 100,000 last week.

Monaghan’s rate is now at 319.3 per 100,000 , escalating from 257.4 per 100,000 last week.

It comes amid speculation that some Border counties could be moved to Level 4 or 5 restrictions.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride is recommending a six-week lockdown to curb the alarming level of infection in the North.

There has been an alarming rate of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland, with the past few days seeing over 1000 new cases with the Derry and Strabane region now having the highest rate of new cases in the UK.

It is understood that NPHET has been in contact with the NI government and it is expected that the three party leaders will meet later today.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said that Dr McBride would need significant data to justify putting the country in a hard six-week lockdown.

“What we’re asking the chief medical officer, why do we need a full lockdown in those areas where the infection rate is much lower so as to combat the spread of infection in places like Derry and Strabane?” he said on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

"I think that’s a fair question," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spell out his three-tier strategy on Monday with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very high risk, which will inform the “appropriate interventions” needed in each area.

Pubs, gyms and casinos will be forced to close and all but essential travel to and from coronavirus hotspots banned under new measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, although the level of infection in Dublin appears to be stabilising it remains high.

Other counties with high rates include Longford, Cork and Roscommon.

There were 221 patients with Covid-19 in hospital this morning , thirty of whom were very ill in intensive care.

Doctors are reporting the rate of admissions which had been climbing has increased more rapidly in recent days.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical office said yesterday:“It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.

“22 out of 26 counties have 7 day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50pc. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country.”





