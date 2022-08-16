Cavan golf star Leona Maguire back on home ground as she tees off as educational ambassador

Farrah McManus (10) with golf star Leona Maguire, who has begun her ambassadorial role with leading transatlantic educational charity, the Irish American Partnership, which will donate nearly €1m over four years supporting schools across the island of Ireland, at St Patrick’s National School Corlough, Co Cavan. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Cavan golfing legend Leona Maguire proudly kicked off her new role as an educational ambassador yesterday.

The 27-year-old LPGA star has been appointed ambassador for the Irish American Partnership – a transatlantic charity that provides grants to schools in Ireland to enhance the education of future generations through its O’Neill Direct Grants to Schools programme.

She proudly handed over two cheques for €10,000 to her parents Declan and Breda Maguire, who are principals at St Patrick’s National School Corlough, and St Patrick’s National School Castletara in Co Cavan.

Their schools are among 65 across Ireland that will receive €246,000 in funding as part of the Partnership’s 2022 grant allocation scheme this year. A further €984,000 will be allocated to various Irish schools under the programme over the next four years.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Maguire said: “Coming from a family of teachers, I appreciate the importance and value of education, and I’m delighted to play a part in giving back to schools.

“By investing in Ireland’s future – its youth – the partnership is ensuring that every child can have the resources they need to learn, and to grow.

“I’m so proud to join them as an ambassador, as they support children and communities across the length and breadth of the island.”

Her mother Breda added: “We are so grateful to the Irish American Partnership for the grant awarded to both St Patrick’s National School Corlough and St Patrick’s National School Castletara.

“The funds will be used to invest back into several initiatives to benefit all the pupils and we are delighted to hear that many other schools will also receive the generous funding over the coming years. It really is so very generous.”

Partnership CEO Mary Sugrue added: “We are absolutely delighted to have such an incredible Irish sportsperson and role model join the Irish American Partnership.

“At 27, Leona has already achieved so much, as the first Irishwoman to compete in the Solheim Cup and to win an LPGA event, backed by her entire nation.

‘We are immensely proud and honoured to have Leona involved in our mission to invest in and support young people across the island,” added Ms Sugrue.