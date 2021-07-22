Cavan café owner closes up shop and brings staff to beach amidst 30C heat 

Staff from The Mana Coffee House having fun in the sun in Donegal

Café owner Eilish Tuipulotu may be hailed Ireland’s best boss as she gave her staff the day off yesterday to have fun in the sun.

As a Status orange warning was issued for six counties, including Cavan where Eilish’s café is situated, her staff and their families took to a Donegal beach to enjoy a rare day in Ireland where temperatures reached 30C.

The Cavan woman decided the night before to close up her café, The Mana Coffee House and Eatery, on Wedneday, and said she’s so glad she did as they had a ball and a well-deserved break.

“It's been a really tough year with coming back to work and being off again, so we just decided to give them the day off as they've been working hard over the last couple of weeks,” Eilish told Independent.ie.

"And it's not an easy job, it's a hard aul job and they work very hard. And we just decided you know what, life's too short so let's take the day off.”

The Café owner said not only was it a fantastic day as the sun beamed down, but it was a great opportunity for her staff to enjoy some time outside of work together.

“It was lovely because they brought their families, so it was a really nice family fun day,” she said.

“I have four kids so they helped us to look after everybody and keep them entertained between kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, beach games and we had a bit of food.”

Eilish said she hopes the pandemic has taught everyone that life isn’t all about work, and that downtime with family is so important.

“The whole Irish mentality is work, work, work, and my husband is from the South Pacific in Tonga and they would be very much into having your downtime, like Sunday is a day of rest.”

The Cavan woman currently has seven staff in her Café and said she found it tough getting workers when they opened up after the pandemic.

However, she said treating her employees right and giving them the appropriate time off is key to keeping good staff.

“We are all going to have to realise that if you want good staff you have to treat them right. I have amazing staff that work so hard when they are in work but when they’re off, they’re off.”