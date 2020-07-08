Cause of death not yet determined for man whose remains were found after being missing since 2011

The tree-lined area of Lissenfield estate in Rathmines where the remains of Stephen Corrigan were found Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

Gardaí investigating the discovery of the skeletal remains of Stephen Corrigan in Rathmines are confident that he died where he was found but they have not yet fully established the cause of his death.

The investigation into his death will continue while gardaí try to trace relatives of the troubled man who was reported missing in November, 2011.

If nobody comes forward then plans will be made to bury him in Glasnevin cemetery with his mother Anna, who was originally from Limerick, and half brother Edward who died in 2015 and 2016 respectively, having never found him.

Only months before she died, Anna Corrigan had given gardaí a DNA sample which was kept on record. It was this sample that led to the bones that were found at grounds of the Lissenfield apartment complex on April 9 being positively identified as those of Stephen.

Born in 1963, he would have been 57 now. His brother Edward, who was born in 1959, died after an illness four years ago.

“We are appealing for any relatives of Stephen to come forward so they can be part of his funeral arrangements, but so far we have not been able to find living relatives,” said Detective Sergeant David Wogan of Rathmines Garda station.

Read More

“It seems that all Stephen and his mother and brother had in life was each other, and we are hoping to find someone who might like the opportunity to say their goodbyes to Stephen,” he added.

Expand Close Stephen Corrigan (Photo supplied by an Garda Síochána) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Corrigan (Photo supplied by an Garda Síochána)

The skeletal remains are believed to have lay undisturbed under a row of mature evergreen trees that had branches down to the ground on the perimeter of the small apartment complex car park.

“The lower branches were cut off the trees last December, and in a follow-up clearing operation to get rid of undergrowth in April the bones were found,” said Det Sgt Wogan.

There did not appear to be any effort to bury the remains, and no clothing was found in the area.

Gardaí believe Mr Corrigan died around the time he went missing in November, 2011.

Stephen had been in the care of the Weir Home on Cork St, a residence where nursing and psychiatric care was provided for men at the time.

He suffered from mental health issues and had a tendency to withdraw from society and was known to live on the streets of the capital.

Any member of the family or anyone who has information about family members is asked to contact Rathmines Garda station on (01) 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors