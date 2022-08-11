Catriona Carey's five day trip to Miami cost clients almost €6,000 in spending money

Spending from the Careysfort client deposit account went into overdrive on February 24, 2020, after Catriona Carey arrived in Miami for her Florida trip and five-day cruise.

The balance in the Careysfort account stood at €86,142 as the former Irish hockey star stepped off the aeroplane on her arrival in the city.

Initial spending focussed on clothes shops, with Carey dropping €70 at Surf Style on Miami Beach, €101 at Trendy by TK, €987 at Armani Exchange, €148 at Rip Curl and €167 at Zara USA.

Two payments totalling €637.98 were then to what appears to be a bank account linked with a cruise company.

Spending on the account resumes in Nassau City in the Bahamas, where Carey used the company debit card to cover payments of €45.19 and €53.45 at the Hard Rock Café.

A further €165.13 was handed over at the Blanc Du Nil clothing outlet on the island and €72.27 at Solomon Mines Discount Warehouse for perfume.

Another €66 was spent at Rare Finds Boutique on the island’s Old Fort Bay.

A payment of €353 was then made to the same travel company as earlier before Carey appears to have made it back to Miami, where she handed over €223.17 at the Washington Park Hotel on Miami Beach on February 28.

A meal costing €45.54 at the 11th Street Diner followed.

The account also covered a Starbucks receipt for €8.47 and a bill of €282 at the Miami Heat basketball team store.

Carey concluded her Miami spending from the client deposit account on February 29 with an outlay of €89.24 at the Duty Free.

By the time she stepped back on to the plane to fly back to Dublin Airport on February 29, via Madrid, the Careysfort Asset Estate bank account showed a balance of €80,146.84.

A total of €5,995.16 of client funds had been blown on personal spending during the trip.

This money does not include travel costs associated with the trip.