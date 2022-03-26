Catriona Carey: ‘I have one month left to save my home while she walks around as if nothing has happened’

Gardaí are now examining 39 complaints against former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey after more people came forward with allegations of fraud regarding her asset management company.

As the investigation into Careysfort Asset Estates continues, those who handed over large sums of money to the Kilkenny businesswoman are now appealing for the help of legal professionals in a bid to recover up to €500,000.

One distressed woman who is currently before the courts over debts she says are linked to his dealings with Ms Carey told the Irish Independent: “I’ve a month left to save my home, meanwhile she is still walking around as if nothing has happened.”

She and her husband paid Ms Carey €10,000 two years ago after she offered to buy their debt from their lender and provide them with a new loan that would help them keep their family home.

This never materialised, despite numerous promises, and after holding out hope for two years, there is now a real possibility that their home will be repossessed.

“I’ll never forget the day we met her, how she rubbed my shoulder and told me that all my worries would now be gone,” she said. “My worries were only beginning”.

Some of those who made complaints to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) fear a lack of resources and the fact that her company is registered in the United Kingdom may lead to lengthy delays in the investigation.

“I feel like the investigation has gone from fifth gear to second gear,” said Andrew Hickey, who paid Catriona Carey €15,000 for a mortgage deal that never happened.

“We are hoping that a legal professional might be able to take this on pro bono and help us recover the money we’re owed. We have all the emails, texts and bank statements to prove what happened.

“It’s not just about the money. People have fallen out with family members over this and relationships have broken down. People’s mental health has also suffered.”

However, there are concerns over their chances of getting anything back after it was revealed that Carey spent more than €200,000 from the Careysfort account on personal items.

The biggest spend using funds from the company account came on July 21, 2020, when money was used to buy a BMW at a cost of €55,226.

She also went on ski trips to Switzerland, took a holiday to Florida and splashed out at high-end boutiques and outlets.

Members of the GNECB seized the BMW from a property in Co Wexford on March 9.

Ms Carey had been spending some time at a house near Courtown and gardaí met her at the property, where they also took away some documentation.

When contacted for comment, a Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána continues to investigate a number of alleged fraud incidents relating to the activities of an asset management company.

“An Garda Síochána does not provide generic updates on ongoing investigations.”

Meanwhile, Ms Carey is due in Kilkenny District Court on two dates in April and May over alleged driving offences, including driving without insurance.

It is understood Ms Carey had racked up penalty points on her licence for speeding and driving while holding a mobile phone. She was disqualified for a period of six months between November 2021 and May 2022. Both court dates relate to separate alleged driving offences.

For those who claim she defrauded them out of thousands of euro through her mortgage scheme, a day in court to try and recover their money may prove elusive.

Many have little hope of getting anything back after it was revealed how she has her own financial troubles.

A house she owns in The Grove, Kilkenny is up for public auction on March 31.

The four-bedroom house on the Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny was being rented for €9,600 per year.

Legal documents uploaded to auction site Bidx1 reveal that receivers were appointed to the house. It is being advertised with a guide price of €365,000 and bidders must pay a deposit of €7,000.

She also owns her family home, but it is not clear what other assets she may have in her name.

She had been renting out another house in Co Carlow – owned by a relative – for €850 per month for the last number of years.

BidX1 said the property in Kilkenny was being “underrented” at €9,600 per year based on a comparison with other houses that are currently on the market.

The property description states it is within walking distance of all amenities in Kilkenny town centre, overlooks a communal green area, is a spacious and well-proportioned accommodation and includes three bathrooms.

The public auction will take place online and is expected to attract huge interest, not least from those who claim they are owed back deposits of between €5,000 and €60,000 from Carey.

While dozens of people have now come forward to make complaints, others remain hesitant as they continue to battle for their homes.

“We’re just going to wait to see how things play out, we’ve been advised to wait and see,” one man told the Irish Independent.