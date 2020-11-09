‘Catholicism thrives on fear’ - Gabriel Byrne speaks about sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of the Church in his memoir

Gabriel Byrne has claimed that “Catholicism thrives on fear” in a new interview as he spoke about the abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of the Church.

Byrne was speaking to the Guardian Newspaper when he said “It determined a great deal of how you thought about the world, because Catholicism thrives on fear.”

Byrne was sexually abused by priests in both Ireland and England when he was a child and said: “maybe if I say it, it will lose its power over me.”

The acclaimed actor said that “school was utterly terrifying. It was not a safe place for children.”

Byrne reveals how he can recall details from his abuse at the hands of priests quite vividly in his new book: ‘Walking with Ghosts: A Memoir’.

“The priest’s breath was sour and hot as he moved towards me,” Byrne says, continuing: “Then there was blackness. I remembered every single moment up to a point,” he says told the Guardian.

“Then it’s concreted over. What’s buried there? Is it something worth exhuming?

“For many years, I really thought I was the only one. The freedom it gave me to be able to say: ‘Me, too. I was assaulted, too.’”

The Dubliner now living on a farm in Maine believes: “There’s a shame about men speaking out. A sense that if you were abused, it was your own fault. Men are not supposed to talk about their feelings. Men have to be strong and men don’t cry.”

The now 70-year-old Byrne said he is skeptical of the Church’s perceived progression in recent years.

“It’s supposed to be a church of love and yet to deny his love to its priests? It’s incomprehensible that you would say to a man or a woman: ‘You can’t have a partner. You can’t be in love with anybody.’”

“He’s [Pope Francis] done absolutely nothing to address the real issues of child sexual abuse or the role of women or divorce or birth control.

“It’s a corporation and the CEO can’t turn it around. And they’d never elect someone unless their thinking was known.”

“It still makes me angry. The church still controls education in Ireland. And it’s an obscenity to tell innocent children they’re going to go to hell for taking sixpence out of their mother’s purse.”

The Usual Suspects star also spoke about the failures of the Democratic Party in really understanding the anger of the working class in America.

“This is the second time they’ve come up against a gameshow host and they’ve learned nothing. Again they seriously underestimated the level of anger among mostly blue-collar workers

“At least it’s the end of that guy but, personally, I can’t stand Biden. An exceptionalist roaring about America as the moral leader of the world, all this crap. You can’t appeal to people in Maine or Wisconsin or Michigan by saying this is a battle for the soul of America. It’s just political garbage.

“Nothing much will change under Biden because his thing is: let’s return America to what it was. Well, what America caused was Trump. The Democrats rolled out the red carpet.”

Online Editors