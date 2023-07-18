Catherine Martin won’t say if licence fee boycotters should be prosecuted as payments plummet

Media Minister Catherine Martin has urged people to pay their TV licence fees as new figures reveal a steady decline in those paying the charge.

However, Ms Martin would not say if people who are refusing to pay the €160 annual charge because of the RTÉ pay scandal should be prosecuted.

The Green Party deputy leader said figures she received from her officials showed the licence fee renewals for the second week of July were down 31pc.

This follows figures released by Fine Gael showing a 27pc decrease in the first week of July.

“I think it's too it's too early to see if that's a long-term trend. I'm looking at the longer-term trend when I assess what my budgetary ask will be in September, because we don't know if people are holding back just an initial quick reaction to the controversy,” Ms Martin said.

She said she will also be in close contact with RTÉ about any issues it experiences with commercial revenue over the summer months.

The minister said she understood the public frustration with RTÉ in light of the secret payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

“I believe it's really important that people pay their TV licences, not just because it's the law of the land but, as I've consistently said, because of the value of public service broadcasting,” she added.

Ms Martin said it is up to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to decide if people should be prosecuted.

“I would remind you, it's not reflective of the quality journalism that is out there, but you know, deciding whether or not to prosecute is not a matter for government. It's a matter for the DPP and I respect that,” She added.

