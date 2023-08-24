Catherine Martin to break silence on RTÉ scandal after weeks of absence as minister set for crunch meeting with Kevin Bakhurst

Minister returns from holidays to finally address pay controversy

Media Minister Catherine Martin is set to break her silence on the on going RTÉ controversy after she meets with station chiefs tomorrow.

Ms Martin has returned from her annual leave and will meet RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst and board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh in her department.

They are scheduled to discuss the fallout from the publication of the second Grant Thornton audit of payments to Ryan Tubridy.

They will also discuss an interim report from forensic auditors Mazars who have been examining a so-called ‘barter account’ operated by RTÉ’s commercial department which was also used to top up Mr Tubridy’s pay.

Ms Martin also expects Mr Bakhusrt to set out his reform plans for the embattled broadcaster after months of controversy which has resulted in RTÉ losing millions of euros in TV licence revenue.

The minister also plans to publish the audit of the RTÉ barter account after her meeting with the station bosses.

She will then address the media on her absence from the spotlight over recent weeks despite the escalating problem in the country’s public service broadcaster.

Ms Martin has angered Government colleagues with her absence from the debate around the broadcaster since the Dáil rose in July.

In a series of off the record briefings, ministers and backbench TDs complained about her lack of visibility during key moments during the scandal.

However, on Friday afternoon, she will address questions about the future of RTÉ and her handling of the scandal.

She will soon have to also appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee for the first time since the controversy at the station emerged.

The cross-party committee agreed to call the Green Party deputy leader before them to finally answer questions on her plans for the broadcaster as it faces its biggest crisis.