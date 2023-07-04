Catherine Martin says she’s expanding scope of RTÉ probe

The scope of the external review into RTÉ commissioned by Media Minister Catherine Martin will be “broadened” and aims to “rebuild trust with the people”, the minister said.

Ms Martin was speaking to reporters this morning before going into a cabinet meeting in which the review into RTÉ will be signed off.

Ms Martin said the review would be completed in the same timeframe as initially proposed and said it was about “rebuilding the trust with the public, with the staff and about getting the answers that are needed”.

Details of the review will be made known this afternoon after the full terms of reference are signed off by cabinet.

“What I can say ahead of cabinet is having had extensive engagement with stakeholders, I have decided to broaden the scope of this examination. I briefed the party leaders last night and they are happy with what I am proposing,” Ms Martin said.

It comes a day before RTÉ representatives come before the Oireachtas Media Committee for a second time to answer questions on the payment fiasco.

Committee member and Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the committee will be looking for “more honesty, a bit more transparency”.

“They need to be more forthcoming with information. I think last week's sessions were painful, certainly from the committee members' point of view in terms of trying to extract information and it was like pulling teeth very much in many instances, and that was frustrating for us,” Mr O’Sullivan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It was also frustrating for the public who did tune in in big numbers. I understand the Oireachtas website actually crashed because of the interest in these committees. So first and foremost, we need to we need to see the witnesses - the Executive Board in particular - be more forthcoming with information because we're into week three of this crisis note, people are getting fatigued with it, the sooner that we can get good, accurate information and the more forthcoming the witnesses are, then the sooner that we can move on from this and start putting in place structures that can ensure that this type of thing happens again,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He also added that he has “absolutely no doubt in my mind that the Executive Board members who attended last week...has plenty of information that can help us get to the bottom of this”.

The Cork TD also said both the Oireachtas Media Committee and the Public Accounts Committee want “truck loads of documents” from RTÉ ahead of this week’s hearings.