Catherine Corless says she was ‘absolutely devastated’ when mother and baby homes report was released

Catherine Corless, the historian who uncovered the Tuam babies scandal, said she was “absolutely devastated” when the final report from the Mother and Baby Homes Commission was released.

The report concluded that approximately 9,000 children died in 18 institutions under investigation.

Ms Corless has said she couldn’t believe the account of Julia Devaney, who entered St Mary’s Mother and Baby Home in Tuam when she was nine years old and spent 36 years there, wasn’t included in the final report.

In the home, 796 children born to unwed mothers have disappeared, and some of the bodies have been found in a sewage tank.

In tapes that only resurfaced in 2015, Mrs Devaney was heard giving stark details about the home with a former employer who ran a shop in Tuam.

Speaking to RTÉ’s The Ray D’Arcy Show today, Ms Corless said she transcribed this interview and made it available to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission Investigation but they didn’t include it in the final report released in January of this year.

"I gave everything I had ever researched to the commission of the inquiry,” the historian said.

“When the final report came out I was absolutely devastated because Julie Devaney's account is not in the final report.

“There is a report about how clean the home was but nothing with her cold clear evidence of what really went on in the home.”

In the tape, Mrs Devaney – who worked as a domestic servant for the Bon Secours nuns until the home closed in 1961 – said children would “die like flies” in the home.

She added: “‘Scores of children died under a year and whooping cough was epidemic. Sure they had a little graveyard of their own up there. It’s still there, it’s walled in now.”

Ms Corless said the final report is “not the full truth” and she said it’s not fair that it mentioned everyone in society is to blame- as it wasn’t only nuns that were involved with placing a mother in a home.

“If everyone is responsible then no one is responsible, they use that and every kind of cliche that they can possibly find, but at the end of the day the nuns are responsible and the county council is for allowing babies to be disposed of in a sewage tank, that is valid fact and there's no disputing that- they can go around it any way they want.”

The historian said the church “put the fear in God in people” when it came to pregnancies out of wedlock.

"The church developed this idea that unmarried mothers were sinners, it was one of the grievest sins at the time.

"They spread that message out loud and clear to families - it put the fear of God in people.”

Ms Corless said her work isn’t finished until all the babies in the sewage tank have been exhumed.

“I will hold out until that happens, I can’t let it go, there is no option, I have to see it through the end,” she said.

“There are babies and young children down in the chambers of a sewage facility, they were discarded, frowned on, treated like dirt, there's no getting away from that and the only way to rectify the past is to give them a bit of dignity and exhume them.

“They have to undo the terrible atrocity that happened in Tuam and other places.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said today that Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman hopes that legislation will be processed “as quickly as possible” to allow the exhumation of the site in 2022.

The Missing Children, which will tell the stories of the children who survived life at the Tuam mother and baby home, airs on RTÉ One at 10:15pm on Tuesday November 9.