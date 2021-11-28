Catherine Corless receives Red Cross Lifetime Achievement Award for exposing Tuam babies scandal

Zoey Coffey (4) from Clane, Co Kildare is the youngest member of the Irish Red Cross and she received a special mention in the Young Humanitarian of the Year award in the annual Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards for teaching her classmates and family how to do CPR. Picture: Tony Gavin

Historian Catherine Corless has said the government only acted on her research on the death and burial of hundreds of children at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home when the story went around the world.

Before that happened, she said State agencies, local authorities and religious institutions tried to cast doubt on her findings.

Speaking as she received an Irish Red Cross Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in Dublin today, the campaigner said it took international exposure to concentrate government minds.

“I know in my heart and soul, I'm convinced, that because it went out to America and Australia and everywhere, the Government had to wake up,” Ms Corless said.

“What happened in Tuam was atrocious. There are 796 babies. I have 796 death certs. The powers-that-be were saying ‘we don't know about that, are you sure?’ and ‘how do you know that?’ and ‘they could be anybody’. Every kind of proposition was given to me of who these bones were, so I had a hell of a lot of work to do to prove that these were the Tuam babies. And to me it was a humanitarian cause and it was wrong that people weren't coming out and saying ‘we have to do something about this’.”

Ms Corless said she was delighted to receive the Red Cross Award and join a prestigious list of former winners, including the late Pat Hume and WHO executive director Dr Mike Ryan.

Now in their fourth year, the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards honour humanitarian excellence and leadership.

The winner of the Humanitarian of the Year Award has been named as Tammy Darcy, founder of The Shona Project.

Ms Darcy, from Passage East in Waterford, has dedicated her life to helping teenage girls realise their place in the world through her non-profit organisation.

By the end of this year, the project will have worked with over 20,000 girls directly in schools all over Ireland, with over 40,000 girls attending its Shine Festival in 2020.

“I’m so honoured to accept this award, and am in awe of the amazing work of the other finalists,” Ms Darcy said.

“This organisation was inspired by the illness of my sister Shona, and being able to share her story with almost 20,000 young women all over Ireland has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Watching the organisation go from strength to strength, and become a movement of women and girls supporting each other, and being kind to themselves, shows that we all identify on some level, and that The Shona Project, is no longer just about Shona, but about all of us.”

Between the ages of 13 and 15 Shona Darcy started struggling to do normal everyday things and was eventually diagnosed with a type of acquired brain injury. Now 38, she needs 24-hour nursing care, and has lost contact with the outside world.

Also at the awards ceremony was four-year-old Zoey Coffey, from Clane, Co Kildare. She is one of the youngest members of the Red Cross and received a Special Mention award for learning and promoting CPR with her friends in play school and family for the past year.

Her parents Lisa and Adrian met in the Red Cross, and are very proud of their daughter’s ability to learn a life-saving skill and her confidence in teaching it to others.

“Daddy taught me how to do CPR. It’s very important. It could save someone’s life so the more people that know about it the better,” said Zoey.

Saoi O’Connor (19) was named Young Humanitarian of the Year for inspiring leadership as a climate activist.

She initiated the Fridays for Future strike at Cork City Hall almost three years ago, holding a poster that read: “The Emperor Has No Clothes.”

Since then Saoi’s activism has involved global youth strikes; national and international speaking events; and political lobbying, most recently at Cop26 in Glasgow, as well as a friendship with fellow activist Greta Thunberg.

Noteworthy.ie journalists Michelle Hennessy and Maria Delaney were named winners of the Journalism Excellence Award for their long-form series Tough Start, which investigated the challenges that children from the Traveller community face in healthcare, education and living conditions.

Hotel Doolin, in Co Clare, was awarded the Corporate Impact Award for its Green Team Project. As Ireland’s only carbon-neutral hotel, the team has implemented innovative changes across all its operations, including weddings hosted in its custom-built Eco Barn.

The Digital Charity Lab took the top spot in the Digital Influence category for its work providing digital skills for non-profit organisations, enabling them to shine a light on issues affecting people in Ireland and abroad.