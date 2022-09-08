Catching a catfish: how one Irish woman’s life was turn upside down by a social media imposter

Today, The Indo Daily podcast looks at the chilling story of 29-year-old Aoibhín and her attempts to unmask and confront the unknown person pretending to be her on social media – or as it is better known ‘catfishing’.

Independent.ie journalist Ellen Coyne speaks to Aoibhín about how she fell victim to this catfish and how, no matter what she did, they kept reappearing.

The Indo Daily: Cruel Intentions – Catching the Catfish Part 1

This fake Aoibhín possessed and used a worrying amount of her personal information – including her address, photos and profession.

The ordeal began last October, when a stranger messaged Aoibhín on Instagram warning her someone was using her pictures on Tinder.

While Aoibhín had heard of this happening to a few of her friends, this catfish was using her real name and stolen photographs – unusual since it made uncovering the fraud all the easier.

A few weeks later, it happened again.

What at first seemed like a funny anecdote, quickly turned into a game of cat and mouse between an amateur detective and a deceiving fraudster.

The catfish grew bolder, arranging dates near the real Aoibhín’s home and creating multiple profiles all under her name and picture.

Due to Ireland’s lack of legislation around catfishing what could the gardaí and dating apps do to help Aoibhín?

While she tried reporting and collecting information from these fake profiles, the why of it all continued unanswered.

What unfolds throughout the first episode of this two-part Indo Daily podcast – Cruel Intentions: Catching the Catfish – is the tale of how Aoibhín and fellow sleuths search for her catfish.