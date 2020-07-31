| 19.5°C Dublin

Catch me if you Con: Swindler posed as airline pilot to obtain €40k loan

'Walter Mitty' character obtained loan of €40,000

A "Walter Mitty" character who is a serial fraud offender and convicted stalker pretended to be an airline pilot to obtain a bank loan of over €40,000.

Ken Foy

David Nevin (46) was busted after a major investigation by detectives from the gardai's Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU).

Yesterday Nevin, who had lived in a high-end apartment in the Malahide area of the capital, pleaded guilty to a number of theft and fraud-related offences at Dublin Circuit Court.