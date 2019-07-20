Cat-astrophe: Dublin Fire Brigade praised for rescuing cat wedged between bricks

Praise has poured in for Dublin Fire Brigade after they rescued a distressed kitten that wedged itself between cavity blocks yesterday.

Praise has poured in for Dublin Fire Brigade after they rescued a distressed kitten that wedged itself between cavity blocks yesterday.

Daisy the cat found herself in an un-fur-tunate situation when she became trapped between cement blocks, unable to wiggle herself free.

However, with the help of a crowbar and a hammer, the kitten was rescued by firefighters from the Kilbarack station.

Thankfully, Daisy is unharmed from the incident.

"Tight squeeze for Daisy the cat today after she got caught between cavity blocks. A cat-astrophe (sorry) was averted when firefighters from Kilbarrack station released her in purr-fect (soz) health," Dublin Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

Online Editors