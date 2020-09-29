Cat owners warned 'keep animals inside' as pet's head is cut off

THE heartbroken owner of a cat that suffered a "horrific" death has issued a warning to other owners to keep their pets inside.

Veterinary nurse Sophie Roeselova (26) was devastated after learning her beloved cat Jackie had been found dead in Clondalkin on Saturday.

Jackie had gone missing two days earlier and was found with both her head and tail cut off.

"She didn't come home on Thursday night and I was quite worried, went out looking for her, didn't find anything but it was very out of character and I knew something was wrong," Sophie said.

"But I was like, maybe, something happened and she strayed too far and she'll be back."

Found

Jackie failed to appear on Friday and that night Sophie went to her partner's house.

She woke on Saturday at 9am to a phone call from her brother Merlin, who has Asperger's syndrome, with the news that he had found the cat.

"He's got Asperger's and he's very, very tied to the cat so it was very heartbreaking for him.

"He was ringing me sobbing that he had found Jackie and she was dead.

"He was apologising in tears to me on the phone that he can't find the head or the tail."

Sophie got home and examined the cat's body - as a veterinary nurse, she knew that Jackie had not been accidentally run over by a car.

"When I took her body out of the plastic bag, that's when things got very weird.

"She was a predominantly white cat, but her coat was clean, not a smidge of dirt.

"I had a feel of her body - as a veterinary nurse, I wanted to see if she had any other injuries or fractures as you would expect if she was hit by a car.

"There was not a scratch on her. Nothing out of the ordinary except a clean cut on past the neck, taking everything off, really clean cut, and the same on the tail," she said.

Sophie went back to where Jackie was found, which is near her home, the following day.

"I went around to all the neighbours, people living in the surrounding areas.

"There were workers on the roof of a nearby college who were there for both days in the daytime and they hadn't seen anything.

"I've had people contact me on the internet saying they'd heard that a rescue cat was beheaded but it's hard to know what the truth is," she said.

Sophie spoke to Joe Duffy's Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 and to the Herald about what happened to her cherished pet.

"She was a free, really gentle cat, she was such a gentle cat.

"You could do anything with her and she would never bite and she was very sweet.

Shock

"She was a part of the family. I was devastated and I had my cry about it on Saturday.

"I was kind of in shock and you just kind of feel really bad for the animal.

"You'd nearly be hoping it was a car accident because any other version is pretty horrific.

"I haven't even given it much thought of what could have happened."

Sophie appealed to owners to consider keeping pets inside.

"With all the dogs getting robbed as well - I think that this may be one of the things that may be happening a lot more now because people have nothing better to do.

"A bit of a warning, even if you don't have a dog that can be robbed, it doesn't mean that your animals can't be savaged.

"Whoever lets their cats outside - it might be a good time to start switching them to indoor life."

