The Cat Lounge in Dublin has released CCTV footage after one of their kittens was reported missing on Wednesday.

Cat Lounge releases CCTV footage in bid to get back 'kitten stolen' from premises

The Cat Lounge in Smithfield has launched an urgent appeal to locate the missing kitten.

They took to Facebook after discovering the cat missing from their Smithfield residence at 6.30pm yesterday evening. “We are so concerned for Lizzie as she is too young to be separated from her siblings,” the Lounge said in the appeal.

CCTV footage from The Cat Lounge

“She is microchipped. She also needs her medication.” The company posted a screengrab from CCTV footage.

"We do have a CCTV footage but we honestly just want our kitten back. So we censored this picture," they posted on Facebook. "Please return the kitten to the lounge or to Future Shock next door, anonymously, no questions asked.

"Bring Lizzie back and we will not take this further." The missing kitten is five-and-a-half weeks old, and white and black in colour. Any information should be reported to the Cat Lounge Dublin or North Dublin Cat Rescue Ireland.

Some of the kittens at Ireland's very first Cat Lounge.

The staff noticed that Lizzie the kitten was missing and got in touch with gardaí straight away. There were a combination of bookings and walk-in visitors present at the time.

“I walked over to talk to other visitors when we noticed the cage was left open. Instead of three kittens, there was only two inside,” a staff member told Independent.ie.

“I want to believe in the good in people and hope they took it to be a pet, but I have seen a lot of animal cruelty in Ireland.” It is understood that CCTV footage is being examined by the gardaí. The Cat Lounge are urging for the perpetrators to return the kitten with no questions asked.

“You can bring her to Future Shock next door to the lounge, anonymously and no questions asked,” they said. “All we want is the cat back, we don’t need to know who or why.”

The Cat Lounge became a first for Ireland after opening in Smithfield in October 2017. Georgina O’Neill was inspired to open it by the famous cat cafés in Japan. The lounge is home to kittens only, and the cats are re-homed when they reach 6 months old. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and no children under the age of 10 are allowed entry. A 45 minute slot costs €8 per person and 90 minutes costs €10-€15 depending on the time of day.

