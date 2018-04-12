Cat Lounge issues urgent appeal after 'kitten stolen' from premises

A kitten has been stolen from the Cat Lounge in Dublin and the company has now launched an urgent appeal .

They took to Facebook after discovering the cat missing from their Smithfield residence at 6.30pm yesterday evening.

“We are so concerned for Lizzie as she is too young to be separated from her siblings,” the Lounge said in the appeal. “She is microchipped. She also needs her medication.”

The missing kitten is 5 and a half weeks old, and white and black in colour. Any information should be reported to the Cat Lounge Dublin or North Dublin Cat Rescue Ireland. The staff noticed that Lizzie the kitten was missing and got in touch with gardaí straight away. There were a combination of bookings and walk-in visitors present at the time.

“I walked over to talk to other visitors when we noticed the cage was left open. Instead of three kittens, there was only two inside,” a staff member told Independent.ie. “I want to believe in the good in people and hope they took it to be a pet, but I have seen a lot of animal cruelty in Ireland.”

It is understood that CCTV footage is being examined by the gardaí. The Cat Lounge are urging for the perpetrators to return the kitten with no questions asked. “You can bring her to Future Shock next door to the lounge, anonymously and no questions asked,” they said.

“All we want is the cat back, we don’t need to know who or why.”

The Cat Lounge became a first for Ireland after opening in Smithfield in October 2017.

Georgina O’Neill was inspired to open it by the famous cat cafés in Japan. The lounge is home to kittens only, and the cats are re-homed when they reach 6 months old. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and no children under the age of 10 are allowed entry. A 45 minute slot costs €8 per person and 90 minutes costs €10-€15 depending on the time of day.

Online Editors