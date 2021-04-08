Cat litter tray found in food preparation area as five enforcement orders served last month 

A tray of cat litter and an ashtray in a food preparation area were among the issues highlighted by food safety officers last month.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that five enforcement orders were served on food businesses during the month of March for breaches of food safety legislation.

Céile Homemade Catering in Kilitipper, Dublin 24 was issued a closure order on 9 March after a tray of cat litter was discovered.

The officer reported, “There was a tray of cat litter on the ground and an ashtray on the table in the food preparation area.”

The report also said, “There were inadequate procedures in place to prevent domestic animals from having access to the food preparation area.”

The order was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland under European Union Regulations 2020 and has not reopened.

Meanwhile, Bay View take away in Carrigart, Co Donegal was issued with a closure order on March 31 by the HSE under the FSAI Act 1998.

The premises was ordered to closed with immediate effect after an HSE officer reported: “The premises were filthy throughout at the time of inspection. Food debris was noted on the floor of the main food preparation area and grease, dirt and food residue was noted on food contact surfaces, walls, and shelving in all areas of the business premises.”

“The Staff WC was filthy and there was a significant pool of liquid on the floor around the toilet.”

The officer reported cooked doner kebab meat and cooked chicken tikka pieces were found with “no indication of durability” and “unfit, mould-covered chicken tikka paste” was found near “uncovered foods and ingredients in the fridge”

Separately, Brazuca Market on Parnell Street, Dublin 1 was issued with a prohibition order on 5 March and forced to recall “14 pieces of red meat in vacuum packed clear plastic packaging, approximately weighing 1.5kg and stored in a fridge unit”.

The HSE officer reported the items “not fit for human consumption”, and should be “recalled from sale or distribution” under the FSAI Act 1998.

That order was subsequently lifted on March 11.

Meanwhile Lean & Green Meals at Navan Soup Kitchen at 16A Brews Hill, Navan, Co Meath was issued a closure order on 4 March.

The officer reported, “The food business operator had no HACCP based food safety management procedures or associated monitoring records available for inspection.”

The order was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland under the European Union Regulations 2020.

The premises was issued a prohibition order on the same date and required to ensure their food was “withdrawn from sale”, “not used for human consumption”, and “recalled from sale or distribution”.

The prohibition order was lifted on March 10, and the closure order was also lifted on the same date.

Online Editors