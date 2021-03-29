Castlebar man Jerzy Sala (43) missing since Sunday

Jerzy Sala who is missing from Castlebar. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have appealed to the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man who has been missing since Sunday.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43-year-old Jerzy Sala, who has been missing from his home in Castlebar since the early hours March 28.

Mr Sala is described as being 6ft (183cm) in height, with a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a turquoise North Face jacket with hood and zip, blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

Mr Sala left home in his car which is a silver Vauxhall insignia, registration number 09 DL 2323.

Gardaí and Mr Sala’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Mr Sala’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on (094) 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

Irish Independent