Cashel road tragedy: infant boy and two adults confirmed dead with two others in serious condition

Single-vehicle collision happened around 9pm on Tuesday outside the town of CashelTragedy comes less than a week after four young people died in a crash in nearby Clonmel

Two adults and a young child died in a road crash in Co Tipperary on Tuesday evening, leaving the area reeling after the second multiple roads tragedy to hit the county in under a week.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Windmill Road, outside the town of Cashel, where gardaí and members of the emergency services were still at the scene last night.

It is understood those travelling in the car were members of a family who live in the town.

It comes just days after four young people from the nearby town of Clonmel lost their lives on their way to a Leaving Cert party.

“The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm this evening when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel, Co. Tipperary,” the force said in an updated statement issued shortly after midnight.

“Gardaí can now confirm three fatalities as a result of this collision. The adult male and adult female rear seat passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their bodies remain at the scene.

“An infant boy was also fatally injured during the collision; the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.”

Gardaí said the adult male driver and adult female front seat passenger of the car were taken to Tipperary University Hospital, where their condition is described as serious.

News of the tragedy was only filtering through the area on Tuesday night, leaving local people reeling.

Co Tipperary-based priest Fr Michael Toomey offered his condolences to those affected.

“Our Tipperary county suffers again. Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel,” he wrote on social media.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said the news had shaken the community, doubly so coming in the wake of the deaths of four young people in Clonmel last week. He said his thoughts were also with the members of the emergency services who were working at the scene last night.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time,” he said.

“We’ve seen the way the community rallied around during the week for Clonmel, and I am sure the community in Cashel will rally around the family involved in this accident as well.”

He added: “There are sad days ahead for them all now.”

Local Fine Gael councillor in Cashel and cathaoirleach of the Cashel Municipal District Cllr Declan Burgess said it was “awful news”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is a devastating blow for our community,” he said.

Local Independent TD Mattie McGrath said: “More heartbreak for our community as a number of people are believed to have been killed in a crash near Cashel. My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, their families and the emergency services dealing with another tragic event.”

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge remained closed to traffic with local diversions in place into Wednesday. Gardaí, Cashel Fire Services and the HSE Ambulance Service remained at the scene, while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been asked to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place on Wednesday.

An incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, with gardaí appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Windmill Knockbulloge area near Cashel between 8.30pm and 9.15pm this evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

The news comes just days after the nearby town of Clonmel was left reeling at the deaths of three Leaving Cert students and one of their brothers at the Mountain Road in the town on Friday evening.

Zoey Coffey, Nikki Murphy and Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) died when the car being driven by Luke overturned as they made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results. Their funerals will take place in the coming days.