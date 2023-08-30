Cashel crash: Tributes to grandparents Thomas and Bridget O’Reilly and their grandson Tom (3)

Single-vehicle collision happened around 9pm on Tuesday outside the townTragedy comes less than a week after four young people died in nearby ClonmelTaoiseach Leo Varadkar offers his condolences

Tributes have been paid to the grandparents and grandson who died in a road crash in Co Tipperary last night, as they were named by gardaí.

Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget O'Reilly (46) and their grandson Tom O’Reilly (3) all lost their lives after a car collided with a wall. It happened shortly after 9pm in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

A man (22) and woman (22), both front occupants of the car were removed from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Both remain in hospital today. Gardaí said that the man is being treated for serious injuries, and the woman is being treated for less serious injuries. All five occupants of the car were members of the same family.

Family friend of the deceased speaks on the tragedy that took place in Cashel

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family to provide support and gardaí said that they will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane this afternoon extended his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

He said that he met with the extended family members of the crash victims this morning.

"I have spoken with the family of the deceased this morning, a family that is devastated by this terrible incident.

“I assured the family and I want to assure the community that local gardaí here in South Tipperary are here to support them and the community, as we all come to terms with this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

He stated that: "The road at Windmill remains closed today and a technical and forensic examination is being carried out by An Garda Síochana Forensic Collision investigators.”

An incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station.

The area has been left reeling after the second multiple road deaths tragedy in the past week.

Four young people from the nearby town of Clonmel lost their lives on their way to a Leaving Cert party last week.

“The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm this evening when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel, Co. Tipperary,” the force said in an updated statement issued shortly after midnight.

“Gardaí can confirm three fatalities as a result of this collision. The adult male and adult female rear seat passengers, both aged in their 40s, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place in due course.

“A three-year-old infant boy, was also fatally injured during the collision; the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Gardaí said the adult male driver and adult female front seat passenger of the car, both aged in their 20s, have been taken to Tipperary University Hospital where they continue to be treated for serious injuries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar offered his condolences to the people affected by the tragedy.

“My sincere condolences to the friends and family of the people killed in the road incident in Cashel. May they rest in peace,” he said.

“My thoughts are with everyone in Tipperary with this awful news coming so soon after the tragic deaths in Clonmel.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the incident near Cashel last night was a “devastating loss of life”.

“The enormous sense of shock and grief in the community is shared by people across the country,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who have suffered so much, their neighbours and friends.”

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne, who has been speaking with the family, said they are “heartbroken” and that the town will rally around them in support.

“The family, they've been in Cashel all their lives. They'd be a very quiet family who have always kept to themselves.

"They're a big family but they would have been well known around Cashel town and the area.

“We've seen it in Clonmel over the last week how the families and town have rallied together, I've no doubt Cashel will rally together in support of the families over the next couple of days up to the time of the funerals.

“We’d encourage the media to give them a small bit of privacy, they’re a private family. Having spoken to them they just wish to get on with grieving their loved ones.

"It's heart-breaking, they're heartbroken about it. You just don't expect when someone goes away that the next thing you get is a knock on the door from the emergency services to say that there’s been an accident, especially when you've a three year old involved.

He added: "It's just numbness and shock all around the area, just 16 miles down the road we had it last week in Clonmel, we’re faced with it in Cashel this week.

“We'll rally behind the lads and get them over the next couple of days,” he added.

Gardaí tells of devastation after deaths of three members of one family in Cashel collision

Mags Casey, a co-ordinator at Tipperary Rural Travellers’ Project has known the family for 23 years. Speaking with RTE’s News at One, she said: “the traveller community all over Ireland is devastated and numb at this particular time.”

Ms Casey said that the grandparents were parents to 10 children.

“They were the most kind, humble and caring parents I’ve ever come across in my life.”

“Any child would love to have a father and mother like this man and woman.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “so saddened to learn of the harrowing tragedy” in Cashel.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Please know that the people of Clonmel, Cashel and wider community are in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad and distressing time,” she said.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who has an office based in Clonmel where a separate car accident killed four young people on Friday, offered his sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of Tipperary.

“This is very sad altogether. Following tragedy in Clonmel, where my office is based, and now another in Cashel, sincere sympathy to the grieving families & the nice people of Tipperary. Go gcuidí Dia sibh.”

News of the tragedy was only filtering through the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leaving local people reeling.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor from Cashel Roger Kennedy described the incident as “an awful tragedy”.

“They are a family known locally and it’s an awful tragedy for them, coming on top of the tragedy in Clonmel earlier in the week,” he said.

“My sympathies to the family. It’s a terrible tragedy for three family members to die in a horrific car accident. To the two people that are injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.

Cllr Kennedy said there will be “and there will need to be” ongoing support for the family from the local community in Cashel.

“There will be great support from the family and from the community. But it is an awful tragedy,” he said.

Co Tipperary-based priest Fr Michael Toomey offered his condolences to those affected and said there are “no words”.

“Our Tipperary county suffers again. Thoughts and prayers for those who have died in tonight’s tragedy in Cashel,” he wrote on social media.

Local Fine Gael councillor in Cashel and cathaoirleach of the Cashel Municipal District Cllr Declan Burgess said it was “awful news”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is a devastating blow for our community,” he said.

Local Independent TD Mattie McGrath said: “More heartbreak for our community as a number of people are believed to have been killed in a crash near Cashel. My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, their families and the emergency services dealing with another tragic event.”

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place.

The road will remain closed this morning and is not expected to reopen for some time.

Gardaí, Cashel Fire Services and the HSE Ambulance Service remained at the scene, while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) are attending the scene this morning to conduct an examination.

An incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, with gardaí appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Windmill Knockbulloge area near Cashel between 8.30pm and 9.15pm this evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

The news comes just days after the nearby town of Clonmel was left reeling at the deaths of three Leaving Cert students and one of their brothers at the Mountain Road in the town on Friday evening.

Zoey Coffey, Nikki Murphy and Grace McSweeney (18) and Luke McSweeney (24) died when the car being driven by Luke overturned as they made their way to a celebration of the girls’ Leaving Cert results. Their funerals will take place in the coming days.