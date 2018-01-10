A drone with a built in recording device has been seized during a number of searches by the Criminal Assets Bureau in the capital this morning.

Cash, Rolex watches and a drone seized in series of CAB raids targeting criminal linked to Kinahan cartel

The raids targeted a criminal based in Dublin's south-inner city who is a suspected drug dealer with very close links to the Kinahan cartel.

The criminal, aged in his early 30s, is originally from the Dublin 8 area but also spends much of his time in Spain. It is expected that the garda inquiry will also focus on any property or businesses that the drug dealer has links to in Spain.

As part of today's searches a total of nine properties, including the targeted criminals home and businesses, were raided. During the operation approximately €4,500 in cash was seized along with two Rolex watches, a drone with recording facilities, documents, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The raids were carried out in Rialto, Dun Laoghaire, Francis St and other locations around the city centre. Also seized were documentation which may be used as evidence to prove that the items seized from the south-inner city criminal were the proceeds of crime.

Online Editors