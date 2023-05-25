Cash-in-transit worker accused of taking €2,000 wins back some of wages docked after sacking

A cash-in-transit worker who was accused of taking €2,000 in cash that went missing from his employer but maintains his innocence has won back some of the wages docked from him when he was sacked.

The Workplace Relations Commission has found Sonoma Valley Ltd, trading as GSLS, was entitled to claw back a sum of €2,000 from former cashier Daniel Pender – but that taking a further €568.84 from his severance pay had been “illegal”, as no further loss had been investigated at the time of his termination.

“I maintain my innocence and have not been found guilty in a court of law,” Mr Pender told his bosses when they told him in a letter of dismissal that they also intended to deduct the €2,000.

He brought a claim against the firm under the Payment of Wages Act 1991, accusing if of making an illegal deduction.

The company’s solicitor, Anne O’Connell, said a bundle of 100 €20 notes went missing between the evening of 15 April and the morning of 16 April 2022, when Mr Pender was on night shift.

She said the firm believed, following its investigation, that the complainant had been “solely responsible” for the missing bundle of cash and that it was entitled to make the deduction because of an agreed term of his employment contract, and that it sacked him on 10 May 2022.

Ms O’Connell said two days after sacking Mr Pender, the Central Bank told the firm that €5,000 worth of “unfit notes” had also gone missing from another batch of notes it said had been counted by Mr Pender.

“The gardaí were notified and the respondent decided to withhold the full amount due in wages until the Garda investigation provided more information,” Ms O’Connell submitted, adding that the firm had been informed that a file had gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding both missing sums.

“Under no circumstances have I consented to allowing GSLS recoup money that you have accused me of taking [or] being responsible for going missing. I maintain my innocence and have not [been] found guilty in a court of law,” Mr Pender told the firm.

Ms O’Connell said it wrote to Mr Pender on 13 May that year telling him the deduction of his final severance pay of €2,568.84 “would cover all the money” the company considered him to owe.

Mr Pender told the tribunal in his complaint form that he “did not take the €2,000 he was accused of stealing” and that he had refused consent for the deduction.

“It is my view that, having carried out an investigation, and, having given the complainant an opportunity to explain what happened … the respondent was correct to conclude that the missing €2,000 was money owed by the complainant,” wrote adjudicating officer Catherine Byrne.

However, she noted that Mr Pender had already been sacked when the further sum of €5,000 was missing and that the investigation into the loss of that sum “did not involve” him.

Ms Byrne found it was reasonable for the firm to deduct the €2,000, but not the further sum, making the docking of the gross sum of €568.84 “an illegal deduction”.

She ordered Sonoma Valley Ltd to pay Mr Pender the equivalent net sum of €470 as compensation.