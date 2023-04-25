Cash and Rolex watches seized during garda operation targeting gang impersonating police officers

Gardaí have seized cash, several cars and high value watches following an operation that targeted a gang accused of impersonating police officers

Gardaí from the Garda Eastern Region carried out six searches in three counties and arrested five people this morning.

During the course of the searches €3,000 in cash was seized, as well as five vehicles and three Rolex watches. Gardaí said various other items of “evidential value” were also recovered.

“This morning, Tuesday 25th April 2023, gardaí from the Garda Eastern Region investigating the activities of a criminal gang involved in theft and fraud by impersonating members of An Garda Síochána arrested five persons, (two males in their 30s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 60s and a female in their 50s),” a garda spokesperson said.

“The five persons arrested continue to be detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 at 5 separate garda stations across the Eastern Region.”

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing, based out of an incident room at Kilkenny Garda Station.