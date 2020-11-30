Cases will rise but challenge is to keep increase as low as possible - Minister Coveney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said that Covid-19 cases will rise as restrictions ease but that the challenge is to “keep that increase as low as possible.”

Starting tomorrow, December 1, parts of the country are set to reopen again, including non-essential retail and hairdressers with gastro-pubs and restaurants to follow later in the week.

Speaking about the easing of restrictions to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister Coveney said: “What we are doing tomorrow is what we said we would do, which is after six weeks of tight restrictions that for December and the Christmas period we are loosening restrictions to allow some sense of normality return.

“And we are doing that working with our public health team in a responsible way. There will still be restrictions but not as tight as there was for the last six weeks, and that's going to be good news for a lot of people tomorrow.”

As restrictions ease, Mr Coveney says that the government will be focusing on testing and tracing.

“We will be watching the numbers very closely, as you ease restrictions there is a continuing focus on lots of testing and proactive contact tracing, as well to make sure that if there are new clusters emerging that we respond to them and stamp them out as quickly as we can,” he said.

He added that there is “no perfect response to Covid-19” and that the government's response is all about “managing risk”.

“Ireland has done quite well, particularly in the context of what we are seeing around the European Union,” the Foreign Affairs Minister said.

“Ireland has the second-lowest lowest incident rates of Covid now. We need to try and keep it that way.”

In relation to cases rising, Mr Coveney said: “Everyone is expecting over the coming weeks that we are going to see an increase in numbers but the challenge is to keep that increase as low as possible.”

However, he assured the public that the government will be watching the figures closely, taking advice from the Chief Medical Officer and public health team and appealing to the people of Ireland to follow public health guidelines.

“(We are) appealing to the public to essentially act on the basis of what we have learned over the past nine months or so, and that is when people meet each other there is a significant risk of spread of this virus and people need to be conscious of that,” he added.

“If we can learn these lessons we can limit the increase of the spread of this virus.”

When asked what figures the country would need to see for restrictions to be made harsher again, the Minister said he wouldn’t give them out.

“I’m not gonna give you exact figures,” he said. “Of course there are exact figures, we know every day what the figures are but it depends on where they are, what is the pace of that spread, what are the reasons behind clusters as they develop and then responding in as targeted and as specific a way to that spread.”

