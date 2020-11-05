Cases still 'very high' with no anticipation of current restrictions changing before December, says Dr Holohan

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he does not anticipate the Level 5 measures changing before December 1.

Many retailers have asked if it will be considered that non-essential shops can re-open before the end of the six-week restrictions, saying that the rush for Christmas may cause issues with social distancing in stores.

However, Dr Tony Holohan is squashing the hope that the country could move levels before the end of the six weeks or that non-essential retail outlets will open earlier than outlined.

“We’re not anticipating changing the measures in place for six weeks, but we do continue to review,” he said at a Department of Health briefing today.

When asked what level the country will be placed in after December 1 he said that it’s too early to know.

“If we keep up this level of progress we will be able to open up some of the things that aren’t open, but we don’t know what that will entail,” he said.

“We still have four remaining weeks to get as far as we can.”

As of yesterday, the average number of cases for the last seven days is 591 - the same number of cases for today.

This is almost half of what it was two weeks ago at 1,200 on average a day. However, Dr Holohan said that this average-case number is still high.

“The level of infection we have, it’s still a very high number,” he said.

“It’s the level it was at the beginning of October when we first recommended level 5. The people are listening and complying but we need people to keep that up.”

In the department’s briefing today, the CMO gave a special shout out to young people and thanked them for their compliance with the recent restrictions.

"We’ve highlighted the course over recent weeks the high transmission rates in younger people and we were concerned about that," he said.

"That has gone from the rate of 450 per 100,000 in the 19-24 age group two weeks ago to 150 per 100,000. They have significantly reduced their contacts going down by half in the past week.

"Young people have listened, they’ve taken responsibility, they’ve taken action and they have helped in a very significant way."

There were 591 further Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland today with a further three deaths, the Department of Health confirmed.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 1,933 and the total number of cases to 64,046.

Of the Covid-1919 cases notified today;

280 are men / 310 are women

59pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

Some 120 cases are in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Online Editors