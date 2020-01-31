Cases over sexual harassment suspension settled by museum

The terms of the settlement between the museum and assistant keeper of Irish antiquities Dr Andy Halpin have not been disclosed. It is unclear whether he received any financial compensation, but the Irish Independent understands he will no longer be an employee of the museum.

Dr Halpin, of Yellowmeadows Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, sued the museum claiming his suspension from duty three years ago was unlawful. He sought orders quashing the suspension and declarations the museum was not entitled to require him to undergo examination by a psychologist and a psychiatrist.

The matter has been in and out of the High Court and Court of Appeal on at least 30 occasions since April 2017, but never went to a full trial.

At one hearing, lawyers for Dr Halpin said the museum seemed to have accepted it did not apply proper procedures when it suspended him.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, the museum confirmed two cases taken against it by Dr Halpin had been settled last week.

"The matter has been settled. It is the policy of the National Museum of Ireland not to comment on individual HR matters and as such we will not be making any further comment," the statement said.

Dr Halpin was suspended on full pay in February 2017 following a report in the Irish Independent about sexual harassment by an unnamed museum employee.

The report gave details of an investigation conducted by the museum in 2006 which found Dr Halpin had sexually harassed a colleague. He was not sacked following the inquiry, but lost salary increments for three years and was required to undertake counselling.

According to details outlined in a Court of Appeal ruling, a further complaint of sexual harassment was made against Dr Halpin by an intern in 2015.

This coincided with a complaint from another source that Dr Halpin had several hundred images on his work computer of tall women, some of which had been digitally altered to make them seem taller. The images were not deemed to be pornographic.

Dr Halpin disputed the intern's allegation and an inquiry found there was no conclusive evidence to support it. However, he was still directed to have no physical contact with colleagues beyond a normal handshake and not to work alone with female colleagues and interns.

His internet access was also to be restricted.

After the article about the earlier investigation appeared in February 2017, Dr Halpin was placed on paid suspension after refusing to go on leave.

In an email explaining the suspension, then head of operations Seamus Lynam said Dr Halpin had indicated his behaviour was linked to stress.

Mr Lynam said he had no doubt the publication of articles would cause Dr Halpin stress and anxiety and it was therefore necessary to suspend him to prevent a repetition of the conduct previously complained of. Dr Halpin's legal team claimed the suspension was without lawful authority and that complaints already dealt with could not be revisited. Efforts by the museum to get access to Dr Halpin's medical records as part of its defence were shot down by the Court of Appeal.

